Estonia temporarily stops issuing tourism visas to Russian citizens

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center). Source: Marko Mumm/Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets said on Thursday that issuing tourist visas to citizens of the Russian Federation has been temporarily suspended.

"The plan is to temporarily stop issuing C and D visas to Russian citizens. This mostly concerns new visas and until Russian military activity in Ukraine ends," Liimets said.

Asked whether Russian tourists will now be unable to visit a spa in Narva, Liimets replied that issuing of tourism visas will be temporarily suspended.

"It concerns visa applications in all of our consular service points in Russia and those where we buy the service in Russia," the minister clarified.

Liimets said that exceptions will remain in place. "We will continue to process the visas of people who have family in Estonia, who seek a visa on humanitarian grounds, who wish to visit an ailing relative or for other health reasons," she said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

