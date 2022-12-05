Reform finalizes election lists

The ruling Reform Party has submitted lists of candidates in all 12 electoral districts for approval by its general assembly. While the lists will not be finalized before January 14, major changes are unlikely.

Party leader Kaja Kallas will be running in Estonia's largest electoral district made up of Harju (outside of Tallinn) and Rapla counties. She took 20,072 votes there last elections.

Following Kallas in the district that yields 16 mandates is Marko Mihkelson, with Mart Võrklaev, Aivar Sõerd, Kristina Šmigun-Vähi and Timo Suslov rounding out the top six.

In the electoral district made up of Tallinn's Haabersti, Kristiine and Põhja-Tallinn districts Reform is setting up Kristen Michal, Signe Riisalo and Oksana Tandit.

Former party leader Siim Kallas tops the list in Kesklinn, Lasnamäe and Pirita in Tallinn, followed by Heidy Purga and Andres Sutt.

Urmas Paet crowns Reform's list in Mustamäe and Nõmme, ahead of Maris Lauri and Igor Schvede.

Kalle Laanet, Urve Tiidus and Aivar Viidik make up the top three in Hiiu, Lääne and Saare counties, with Meelis Kiili, Maris Toomel and Aivar Surva doing the same in Ida-Viru County.

Urmas Kruuse is first on the list in Jõgeva and Tartu counties, followed by Luisa Rõivas and Erkki Keldo.

In the city of Tartu, Mayor Urmas Klaas predictably tops the list, with Yoko Alender, who ran in Järva and Viljandi counties last elections, in number two. Ants Laaneots and Margit Sutrop round out the top four.

Liina Kersna is the first name on Reform's list in Võru, Valga and Põlva counties, with Eerik-Niiles Kross and Maido Ruusmann in tow.

And the top three for Pärnu are Toomas Kivimägi, [Minister of Finance] Annely Akkermann and Jüri Jaanson.

