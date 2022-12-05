Prime minister: Any current talk of peace with Russia is dangerous

Any talk of peace terms with the Russian Federation at present would be dangerous, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says. Russian forces must be completely pushed out of Ukraine, and the security of that country ensured, as a precursor to any talks, the prime minister added.

Kallas made her remarks to ERR in the light of French President Emmanuel Macron's comments, reported Saturday, that West should consider security guarantees for Russia, if its leadership agrees to negotiations on ending the Ukraine war.

Kallas told ERR that NATO, first and foremost, is a defensive organization, and commented more generally on the security picture.

"NATO is an alliance created to protect its members; one which was created precisely to protect millions of people from Russian war crimes and expansion."

France and Estonia are both NATO members.

"However, as a general comment, I would say state Estonia's position on guaranteeing European security has been long-standing and clear: Today the focus of the free world must be on how to help Ukraine prevail /.../ and secure its security in the long term," Kallas said.

"War criminals must be brought to justice, and damage compensated for. This is the only way to lasting peace, and preventing future aggression," the prime minister added.

Russian demands for security guarantees are nothing new down the years, she added.

"This is a veil under which [Russia's] wars of conquest and other war crimes are justified. It is also a theme that is used to promote the politics of spheres of influence, in order to take away from countries their right to make sovereign decisions about their foreign and defense policy choices," Kallas continued.

This question was relevant to Europe's entire security, she added.

"We cannot allow a situation where we accept being trampled underfoot. For these principles to continue to apply, Ukraine needs to be victorieous, and the aggression needs toto fail unequivocally, while the [war] criminals need to be brought to justice. Any premature peace ahead of achieving these goals will not ensure security, for anyone in Europe," Kallas went on.

The prime minister added that she would be discussing Ukraine and European security arrangements in a face-to-face meeting with President Macron, whom she has met in the past, in due course.

For this reason she could not directly comment on Macron's statements as reported in the media, adding that France is a "good ally" of Estonia.

Since Ukraine holds the initiative on the battlefield currently, as evidence by the liberation of various formerly occupied zones, any ceasefire would help Russian forces more, in order to obtain breathing space for renewed aggression, she added.

This made it: "Dangerous to talk about peace or a ceasefire."

"There is an ongoing war of aggression, in which Russia has invaded its neighbor, and in the light of this, our focus must be on ensuring Ukraine's security," the prime minister added.

Macron, speaking to French TV channel TF1 during an official visit to the US last week, said addressing Russian fears of NATO being in its neighborhood was "essential" in addressing Europe's security architecture in future.

His comments met with sharp criticism in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and also Finland, as well as in Ukraine.

--

