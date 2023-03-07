Pluss Architects win competition for Tartu Raatuse quarter reconstruction

The architectural competition for the development of Tartu's Raatuse residential and business quarter has been won by architectural firm Pluss OÜ. According to the judges, the design takes into consideration the needs of different types of residents, including students and families.

The winning design for Tartu's Raatuse quarter contains a total of eight buildings, with a total area of 26,600 m2. The winning entry stood out for its holistic approach, modern solutions and consideration of the needs of different target groups. According to the judges, the design supports the ongoing process of transforming the center of Tartu into a modern urban space and will also help the city achieve its environmental goals.

The architectural competition was organized by Vallikraavi Kinnisvara AS and invited three architectural firms to participate. The winning entry was submitted by Indrek Allmann, Indrek Suigusaar and Gunnar Kurusk of Pluss Architects. Lisanna Remmelkoor and Mariia Paslova also contributed to the design.

According to Aivar Tuulberg, who headed the jury and also chairs the supervisory board of the Rand & Tuulberg Group, the winning entry was modern and strong.

"The spatial approach of the Pluss design was conceptual and strong, with a focus on different target groups. The layout of the buildings on the site is professionally and functionally designed, leaving larger amounts of space along the street and therefore the possibility to build more private family apartments, with a clearly separated courtyard and public zone."

According to Tuulberg, the jury also liked the design's original approach to incorporating historic buildings, adding an element of intrigue to Tartu's urban space. Tartu City Architect and Head of the city's spatial design department Tõnis Arjus,, who was also on the jury, praised Pluss' design for its diversity.

"The City of Tartu's urban development plan is based on the concept of being a city of short distances. This means that it favors the development of a compact city and the ease of accessibility of both work places and residences, as well as the location of services."

Arjus added, that the Raatuse quarter also plays an important role in shaping the integrated urban environment.

"As this is a relatively large development area, it is important that, as a whole, it is sufficiently diverse and offers a variety of spatial experiences. This is what made the winning design stand out. It will provide a diverse mix of buildings to suit a wide range of lifestyles."

Indrek Allmann, one of the winning architects from Pluss OÜ, highlighted the flexibility of the detailed design for the neighborhood. "During the competition, we were able to create a building plan based on twenty-first century planning principles. It is people-centered, has a clear green program and supports mobility, particularly for those traveling on foot and by bike."

--

