Marilin Mihkelson appointed National Heritage Board director

Marilin Mihkelson.
Marilin Mihkelson. Source: Estonian Ministry of Culture
Marilin Mihkelson has been appointed as the new director of the National Heritage Board (Muinsuskaitseamet). Mihkelson, who until now has headed the Legal Department of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA), will begin a five-year term in her new role on March 1.

"Leading the National Heritage Board is a great responsibility and a very exciting challenge in an ever-changing world," said Mihkelson.

"Safeguarding and preserving heritage for the benefit of all of us, now and in the future, is a responsibility that cannot be taken lightly or overlooked," she said.

Marilin Mihkelson has headed MTA's Legal Department since 2013 and holds a master's degree in law from the University of Tartu.

The National Heritage Board (Muinsuskaitseamet) is a government agency, which falls under the remit of the Ministry of Culture.

The board aims to ensure the preservation and development of the most valuable aspects of the Estonia's cultural heritage.

Mihkelson replaces Mirjam Rääbis, who was appointed caretaker director in October. Rääbis stepped in following the resignation of previous director Liisa Pakosta, who resigned from office amid controversy related to alleged misuse of expenses and a reported difference of opinion with the cultural ministry over the board's future direction.

