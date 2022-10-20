Mirjam Rääbis appointed heritage board caretaker director

Mirjam Rääbis has been appointed caretaker director of the state heritage protection board (Muinsuskaitseamet), replacing Liisa Pakosta, who resigned from office earlier this month, amid controversy.

Culture Minister Piret Hartman (SDE) stated of the appointment that: "I am assigning the duties of the temporarily vacant post of Director General of the heritage Protection board to Mirjam Rääbis, the current head of the board's museums department, from October 17 until the appointment of a new director, releasing her from her [regular] duties during this period."

Rääbis will be remunerated to the tune of €4,000 gross per month while in the post, while the competitive process to find the permanent director is about to commenced.

Liisa Pakosta left this post as of October 16 of her own volition and following claims that she had had a difference of opinion with the culture ministry over her vision for the board, and also after media reports alleging she had misused expenses. Pakosta had taken on the role in April after working as the long-serving gender equality commissioner for Estonia.

--

