Ministry not to launch misdemeanor procedure against Pakosta over expenses

The Ministry of Culture is not planning on launching a misdemeanor procedure against Liisa Pakosta, who resigned Monday as director of the National Heritage Board.

"The Ministry of Culture's internal audit procedure carried out concerning Pakosta helped prevent a misdemeanor," Meelis Kompus, the ministry's communications director, said Tuesday. "Thus there is no need to go to the police or for the Prosecutor's Office to initiate a proceeding."

A public competition for a new director for the National Heritage Board will be announced as soon as possible, Kompus added.

Liisa Pakosta, who wound up the subject of an internal audit by the Ministry of Culture in connection with work-related trips, resigned as director of the National Heritage Board on Monday.

Ministry Secretary General Tarvi Sits told ERR that cooperation with Pakosta had not been going smoothly, as the ministry, which oversees the board, and Pakosta had differing understandings regarding the challenges facing the National Heritage Board and the fulfillment of these tasks.

Upon the recommendation of the Civil Service Committee for Selection of Top Managers, Tiit Terik (Center), minister of culture in the previous government, appointed Liisa Pakosta the next director of the National Heritage Board in April.

The director general of the National Heritage Board is appointed to a five-year term.

Prior to her appointment to the board, Pakosta had served as gender equality and equal treatment commissioner since 2015, however she had extensive previous experience in the cultural heritage as well as museum fields.

As MP in the XII and XIII Riigikogu, she served on the standing Cultural Affairs Committee as well as chaired the parliamentary Heritage Association. She was also included in the Ministry of Culture's expert group involved in the drafting of the new Heritage Conservation Act, which was passed by the Riigikogu in February 2019.

Pakosta's resignation as director of the National Heritage Board is effective October 16.

