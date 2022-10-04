Ministry not to launch misdemeanor procedure against Pakosta over expenses

News
Liisa Pakosta.
Liisa Pakosta. Source: ERR
News

The Ministry of Culture is not planning on launching a misdemeanor procedure against Liisa Pakosta, who resigned Monday as director of the National Heritage Board.

"The Ministry of Culture's internal audit procedure carried out concerning Pakosta helped prevent a misdemeanor," Meelis Kompus, the ministry's communications director, said Tuesday. "Thus there is no need to go to the police or for the Prosecutor's Office to initiate a proceeding."

A public competition for a new director for the National Heritage Board will be announced as soon as possible, Kompus added.

Liisa Pakosta, who wound up the subject of an internal audit by the Ministry of Culture in connection with work-related trips, resigned as director of the National Heritage Board on Monday.

Ministry Secretary General Tarvi Sits told ERR that cooperation with Pakosta had not been going smoothly, as the ministry, which oversees the board, and Pakosta had differing understandings regarding the challenges facing the National Heritage Board and the fulfillment of these tasks.

Upon the recommendation of the Civil Service Committee for Selection of Top Managers, Tiit Terik (Center), minister of culture in the previous government, appointed Liisa Pakosta the next director of the National Heritage Board in April.

The director general of the National Heritage Board is appointed to a five-year term.

Prior to her appointment to the board, Pakosta had served as gender equality and equal treatment commissioner since 2015, however she had extensive previous experience in the cultural heritage as well as museum fields.

As MP in the XII and XIII Riigikogu, she served on the standing Cultural Affairs Committee as well as chaired the parliamentary Heritage Association. She was also included in the Ministry of Culture's expert group involved in the drafting of the new Heritage Conservation Act, which was passed by the Riigikogu in February 2019.

Pakosta's resignation as director of the National Heritage Board is effective October 16.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:35

Tartu participatory budget voting starts Thursday

11:11

US military financing to Estonia reaches $140.5 million in 2022

10:58

Ministry not to launch misdemeanor procedure against Pakosta over expenses

10:14

Census: More people of foreign origin consider themselves ethnic Estonians

09:30

Minister in Dublin: Domestic violence prevention needs cooperative approach

08:55

Latvian president provisionally invites Kariņš to form up coalition

08:46

Maasikas: Ukraine afraid of West getting distracted, not Moscow's threats

08:29

Jõelähtme gravestone yields riddle of indecipherable text

08:03

Opposition MP: Infrastructure investment should be boosted as economy cools

07:36

Outgoing Life Sciences University rector to run for Reform in 2023 election

Watch again

Most Read articles

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

03.10

Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to scientist of Estonian origin

03.10

Expert: Putin can't act alone in potential use of tactical nuclear weapons

03.10

Ukrainian refugees queuing for days at Estonian-Russian border

03.10

American translator opens multilingual bookstore-cafe in Haapsalu

03.10

Russian at Finnish border: If things were different, I wouldn't have left

03.10

Estonian president: Russia trying to force Europe into a corner

29.09

1,500 Russian soldiers about to be surrounded in Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: