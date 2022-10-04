State seeks new Equal Opportunities Commissioner

News
Signe Riisalo.
Signe Riisalo. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

In the coming days, the Ministry of Social Affairs will launch a competition for the position of Equal Opportunities Commissioner. The office of the commissioner has been under interim leadership for over three months.

"We have prepared a competition for the position of commissioner, and it will be announced in the coming days," said Kaisa Knight, the acting head of the Equal Opportunities Department.

Knight admited that the competition process has been drawn out. "There are several reasons for this. One of them is that we wanted to make the election of a commissioner more transparent. A panel of experts, including representatives from advocacy organizations, is also involved in the selection process."

Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo said that the new commissioner should have moral and ethical values that are compatible with equality.

"Because our society is divided on the issue of equality, it is especially important to have a person who is not only well-spoken and articulate, but also has good leadership qualities. The stakes are certainly high, and I am hopeful that we will find the right person for the job," Riisalo said.

The Minister also emphasized that the seat had not been vacant for the last three months: "There has been a very worthy person acting in the position of Equal Opportunities Commissioner (Siiri Grünbaum - ed.). She could fill the post very well but, unfortunately, she has not expressed a desire to do so," Riisalo explained.

The Commissioner's office is also waiting for a new leader. "It's not a good situation when you haven't elected a commissioner in quite a few months," said Helle Ruusing, the office's spokeswoman.

Liisa Pakosta has been the Commissioner for Gender Equality and Equal Treatment since 2015. She was appointed to lead the Office for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in July 2022 and she will leave on October 16, 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:38

Piret Karro: Let's rename Narva's Gerassimovi tänav after Amelie Kreisberg

15:36

Real estate prices, transactions volumes falling in Estonia

15:32

Hourly electricity prices to drop below 10 cents per MWh on Thursday

15:08

Yle: Last of Finland's Lenin statues toppled

14:39

Meelis Kiili: The color of energy?

14:36

Pronksi tänav upgrade to affect central Tallinn traffic from October 10

14:12

Lüganuse School nationalization proposal arrives after two month wait

14:07

Kohtla-Järve council chair, others named in Ossipenko investigation

13:42

Train travel to Berlin moves into distant future

13:29

Census: More households in Estonia living in single-family homes

Watch again

Most Read articles

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

03.10

Ukrainian refugees queuing for days at Estonian-Russian border

08:10

Estonia hands confiscated crowdfunded Russian drones to Ukrainian Army

04.10

FM: Estonia must be prepared for Russia to organize border provocations

04.10

Presidents: Estonia and Finland prepared for infrastructure attacks

03.10

Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to scientist of Estonian origin

04.10

Waiting time for some car models in Estonia still over a year

04.10

Depeche Mode set to play Tallinn next summer on 'Memento Mori' tour

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: