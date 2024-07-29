Caravanning enthusiast: It is entirely possible to have fun exploring Estonia

News
A recreational vehicle in Pärnu.
A recreational vehicle in Pärnu. Source: ERR
News

Caravan enthusiast Ivar Kalev told Vikerraadio that while the world is full of beautiful places, Estonia should not be overlooked in this regard. You don't need to drive thousands of kilometers and spend days getting to picturesque locations.

Ivar Kalev said on the "Vikerhommik" morning show that his first contact with caravanning happened 40 years ago. His parents owned a Skif towed caravan, which was basically a tent raised from a trailer.

"The amenities are typical of a tent, and you need to bring all the creature comforts with you in a backpack or source them locally. No water or toilet. Basically, it lacked everything that makes up the basics of a modern caravan," he described.

Kalev bought his very own caravan in 2008. "I always felt that urge to travel in my blood. He has been a dedicated caravan enthusiast ever since. The traveler now owns his second caravan and said, "once a caravan enthusiast, always a caravan enthusiast."

He said that caravanners usually tend to be a friendly lot. "Of course, wherever there are a lot of people, you come across all sorts and some might take a different idea, but generally, friendliness characterizes most caravanners. If you see that someone needs help, you go and help. Supporting one another like that is very common."

Kalev also said that taking pets along when going caravanning has become increasingly common. His pets are also fully-fledged caravanners today. "While we left our pets with our parents when we went traveling at first, we bring the cat and dog with us today," he noted, adding that pets tend to get a whiff of plans to go traveling a few days before the setoff.

While the family initially kept their cat inside the caravan, Kalev has since realized it is safe to let his feline friend go outside.

"We used to think that the cat would disappear if it ever got out, but it is not really the case. I learned this from another caravan enthusiast in Poland who had two cats who were always free to come and go. They said that the cats would not wonder off and would come right back. Since then, we tend to leave the door open at night whenever we're somewhere safe where there is no nearby traffic or other threats. The cat can go out and do its rounds. But the Kalev family cat still wears a transmitter and its owners always know its whereabouts, Kalev said.

Even though the world is full of countries suitable for caravanning, Kalev recommends touring Estonia too. "Travel in Estonia more, leave money in the country and I guarantee you can enjoy zooming around here. You don't need to drive thousands of kilometers and spend days getting to picturesque locations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Marcus Turovski

Related

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:23

40 trolleybus drivers opt for redundancy ahead of route changes

16:56

Party leaders take summer vacations

16:16

Caravanning enthusiast: It is entirely possible to have fun exploring Estonia

15:35

ESTDEV, USAID strengthen ties over digital development

15:02

Environmental Board refuses Linnamäe damming permit

14:20

Ministry of Education planning 5-year contracts for heads of schools

13:44

Estonian men's quadruple sculls team fails to make the top 6 in Paris

13:12

Defense minister takes oath of office

12:43

4 Riigikogu committees elect leaders

12:39

Indrek Saul: Of confidence and growth in the coalition agreement

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.07

'Very dangerous' weather warning issued in south Estonia

09:59

Storm hits Latvia

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

28.07

Vipers have bitten at least 35 people in Estonia this year

07:13

Eneli Jefimova reaches Olympic final

28.07

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova makes Olympic semi-final

11:48

Estonia sends PPA unit to assist with migrants on Latvian-Belarusian border

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo