Caravan enthusiast Ivar Kalev told Vikerraadio that while the world is full of beautiful places, Estonia should not be overlooked in this regard. You don't need to drive thousands of kilometers and spend days getting to picturesque locations.

Ivar Kalev said on the "Vikerhommik" morning show that his first contact with caravanning happened 40 years ago. His parents owned a Skif towed caravan, which was basically a tent raised from a trailer.

"The amenities are typical of a tent, and you need to bring all the creature comforts with you in a backpack or source them locally. No water or toilet. Basically, it lacked everything that makes up the basics of a modern caravan," he described.

Kalev bought his very own caravan in 2008. "I always felt that urge to travel in my blood. He has been a dedicated caravan enthusiast ever since. The traveler now owns his second caravan and said, "once a caravan enthusiast, always a caravan enthusiast."

He said that caravanners usually tend to be a friendly lot. "Of course, wherever there are a lot of people, you come across all sorts and some might take a different idea, but generally, friendliness characterizes most caravanners. If you see that someone needs help, you go and help. Supporting one another like that is very common."

Kalev also said that taking pets along when going caravanning has become increasingly common. His pets are also fully-fledged caravanners today. "While we left our pets with our parents when we went traveling at first, we bring the cat and dog with us today," he noted, adding that pets tend to get a whiff of plans to go traveling a few days before the setoff.

While the family initially kept their cat inside the caravan, Kalev has since realized it is safe to let his feline friend go outside.

"We used to think that the cat would disappear if it ever got out, but it is not really the case. I learned this from another caravan enthusiast in Poland who had two cats who were always free to come and go. They said that the cats would not wonder off and would come right back. Since then, we tend to leave the door open at night whenever we're somewhere safe where there is no nearby traffic or other threats. The cat can go out and do its rounds. But the Kalev family cat still wears a transmitter and its owners always know its whereabouts, Kalev said.

Even though the world is full of countries suitable for caravanning, Kalev recommends touring Estonia too. "Travel in Estonia more, leave money in the country and I guarantee you can enjoy zooming around here. You don't need to drive thousands of kilometers and spend days getting to picturesque locations.

