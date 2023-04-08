Gallery: Trad.Attack! presents new album at ERM

News
Trad.Attack! at ERM
Open gallery
22 photos
News

Estonian folk music group Trad-Attack! kicked off its month-long album tour at the Estonian National Museum on Thursday.

The band was joined on stage by bass player Martin Laksberg, Jane and Maret Vabarna, who also feature on Trad-Attack!'s new album, as well as backup singers Arno Tamm, Lee Taul, Ingrid Rabi and Sofia-Liis Liiv.

"It was very exciting to share the entire album with our fans live for the first time," member Sandra Vabarna said.

"It's simple – we have the best fans in the world," drummer Tõnu Tubli added. "The Tartu concert was a great start to the tour. We have 14 counties and unique performances to go – Bring it on!"

Guitarist Jalmar Vabarna said the band is elated by the fans' enthusiastic reception. "The first week of the tour has been sold out! Luckily, no place is far in Estonia, with Järvakandi, Paide and even Narva just a short drive away from Tallinn. Let us enjoy Estonia and discover new places together!" he said.

Trad.Attack!'s "Bring It On" album tour comprises of 15 concerts in all 15 Estonian counties between April 6-30.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:09

Sides to incoming government unveil coalition agreement

17:07

Gallery: New Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition ministers announced Updated

15:44

Gallery: Trad.Attack! presents new album at ERM

15:19

Easter weekend perfect opportunity for birdwatching

15:16

Coalition agreement: VAT, income tax to rise by 2 percentage points Updated

15:00

Ossinovski: Car tax also important for meeting climate goals

11:53

Restoration work starts on severely fire-damaged Narva-Jõesuu church

10:50

Tartu district heating producer pledges to reduce prices

09:50

Good Friday marked by processions across Estonia

09:03

Tax hikes, marriage equality make Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition agreement

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

06.04

Estonia's busiest road hit by drug smuggling boom

15:16

Coalition agreement: VAT, income tax to rise by 2 percentage points Updated

09:03

Tax hikes, marriage equality make Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition agreement

07.04

SDE leader: Coalition agreement ready, includes tax changes Updated

07.04

Mayyada Abdel Salam: Expatriates' challenges in Estonia

07.04

EDF to call over 10,000 reservists for territorial defense exercise

17:07

Gallery: New Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition ministers announced Updated

06.04

Estonian citizen supplying Russia with US electronics arrested in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: