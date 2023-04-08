Gallery: Trad.Attack! presents new album at ERM

Estonian folk music group Trad-Attack! kicked off its month-long album tour at the Estonian National Museum on Thursday.

The band was joined on stage by bass player Martin Laksberg, Jane and Maret Vabarna, who also feature on Trad-Attack!'s new album, as well as backup singers Arno Tamm, Lee Taul, Ingrid Rabi and Sofia-Liis Liiv.

"It was very exciting to share the entire album with our fans live for the first time," member Sandra Vabarna said.

"It's simple – we have the best fans in the world," drummer Tõnu Tubli added. "The Tartu concert was a great start to the tour. We have 14 counties and unique performances to go – Bring it on!"

Guitarist Jalmar Vabarna said the band is elated by the fans' enthusiastic reception. "The first week of the tour has been sold out! Luckily, no place is far in Estonia, with Järvakandi, Paide and even Narva just a short drive away from Tallinn. Let us enjoy Estonia and discover new places together!" he said.

Trad.Attack!'s "Bring It On" album tour comprises of 15 concerts in all 15 Estonian counties between April 6-30.

