Folk trio Trad.Attack! kick off tenth anniversary year with Estonian tour

Estonian folk-rock three-piece Trad.Attack! are kicking off its tenth year of making music together with an Estonia-wide tour. The tour began on Saturday at the Kohtla-Järve Cultural Center before the band headed to Viljandi for a sold-out show at the Estonian Traditional Music Center.

To get their tenth anniversary year underway in style, Trad.Attack! are being accompanied on tour by Georgian band Iberi. Trad.Attack! and Iberi previously collaborated on the song "Kiigelaul," which appeared on the former's 2023 album "Bring It On."

Shows on the tour feature separate sets from both Iberi and Trad.Attack!, as well as a unique mix of Seto melodies and traditional Georgian polyphonic singing.

"It's always special to give a concert in Viljandi," said Trad.Attack! guitarist and singer Jalmar Vabarna. "It's just such a pleasure that we were able to celebrate our birthday yesterday with so many fans of Iberi," he said.

Trad.Attack! and Iberi will also perform in Tallinn, Mooste and Haapsalu during the tour.

--

