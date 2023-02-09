Gallery: Rehearsals for Saturday's Eesti Laul finals underway

Rehearsals began at Tallinn's Tondiraba Ice Hall on Wednesday for guest performers appearing during the Eesti Laul 2023 finals this Saturday.

Guest acts during this year's finals will include Stefan, Zetod, Ines, Pur Mudd, Karl-Erik Taukar, 2 Quick Start and Rein Rannap.

The finals and superfinals of this year's Eesti Laul, the annual contest to determine Estonia's entry to the Eurovision Song Contest, will be held in Tallinn this Saturday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Twelve acts are competing for the title, appearing in the following order:

1. Meelik, "Tuju"

2. Inger, "Awaiting You"

3. Janek, "House of Glass"

4. Elysa, "Bad Philosophy"

5. M Els, "So Good (At What You Do)"

6. Bedwetters, "Monsters"

7. Andreas, "Why Do You Love Me"

8. Alika, "Bridges"

9. Anett x Fredi, "You Need to Move On"

10. Ollie, "Venom"

11. Mia, "Üks samm korraga"

12. Sissi, "Lighthouse"

The Eesti Laul finals will be broadcast live this Saturday on ETV, ETV+ (in Russian), Raadio 2, ERR online streaming portal Jupiter as well as right on the homepage of ERR's Estonian-language news portal.

The winning entry will go on to represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool this May.

U.K. hosting on Ukraine's behalf

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest is being hosted by the U.K. on behalf of Ukraine after Kalush Orchestra won last year's contest with the song "Stefania."

The BBC, together with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), will be organizing this year's Eurovision in consultation with Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne Ukraine.

Following the decision last fall, the directors of both public broadcasters, respectively, highlighted that surrogate host city Liverpool is also a sister city to Odesa, Ukraine.

