Mia and Elysa make Eesti Laul finals after phone vote result announced

Mia at Eesti Laul semi-final one, Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Mia at Eesti Laul semi-final one, Thursday, January 12, 2023. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Singers Mia and Elysa have made it to the final of Eesti Laul, Estonia's annual competition to find its entry for the main Eurovision Song Contest, following a phone vote.

Eesti Laul 2023 rolled out a new, additional phone vote category which would allow two more acts to join the 10 already-confirmed finalists, with Mia making it with her song "Üks samm korraga", along with Elysa, singing "Bad Philosophy".

Mia took part in the first semi-final last week; Elysa in the second, held on Saturday.

Elysa. Source: Gea Kumpel

To sum up, the 12 Eesti Laul finalists and their song entries are:

Sissi "Lighthouse"

Ollie "Venom"

Mia "Üks samm korraga"

M Els "So Good (At What You Do)"

Meelik "Tuju"

Janek "House Of Glass"

Inger "Awaiting You"

Elysa "Bad Philosophy"

Bedwetters "Monsters"

Anett x Fredi "You Need To Move On"

Andreas "Why Do You Love Me"

Alika "Bridges"

The second semi-final took place in Viimsi Saturday evening, but the results of phone voting for the additional finalists was not known until 7.30 p.m. Monday, and were announced on Mondays' edition of current affairs show "Ringvaade".

7,374 calls were received, while Eesti Laul producer Tomi Rahula told ERR that the top two places were constantly changing up until that point.

Sissi, Inger, Alika, Meelik and M Els had already made it to the finals following Saturday's second semi-final; four of these were decided by a combination of phone voting and jury points, the last by phone vote alone.

Eesti Laul semi-final 2 entries. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Linalakk and Bonzo ("Time"), Robin Juhkental ("Funeral of Sadness"), Wiiralt ("Secret") and Carlos Ukareda ("Whiskey Won't Forget") entered Saturday but did not make it, while as noted Elysa got through via the last minute phone vote.

Acts Ollie, Janek, Anett and Fredi, Andreas and Bedwetters had been the winning entries in the semi-finals first heat held late last week, now joined by Mia as well.

The Eesti Laul final takes place on Saturday, February 11 at the Tondiraba ice rink, with the order of performance yet to be published. Singer Grete Kuld and comic Tõnis Niinemets will return as hosts, joined by guest acts including Karl-Erik Taukar and Estonia's entry into last year's grand final, Stefan.

The winner will take part in the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals in Liverpool, England in May, and, if they go through, the final a few days later. Ukraine won 2022's event but the finals are being held in the British city instead due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine; the U.K. was runner-up in 2022.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karmen Rebane, Maiken Tiits

