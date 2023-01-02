Gallery: 'Õnne 13' characters Alma and Laine get to meet the president

The New Year's Eve special edition of long-running ETV soap opera "Õnne 13" brought two of the principal characters to Kadriorg, for a meeting with President Alar Karis.

Long-serving players Alma Saarepera (Helgi Sallo) and Laine Rosenkampf-Jägerfreund (Luule Komissarov) headed from the fictional Estonian town of Morna, to the capital, following a squabble over whose pumpkin salad was the better – and sought mediation from the head of state, who also appeared in the episode.

Having already met celebrity firefighter Tanel Padar earlier in the broadcast, the pair also came across socialite Anu Saagim, who gifted them with some boutique clothing, and ERR's own Marko Reikop, host of "Ringvaade", in the process (see gallery below) before reaching the doors of Kadriorg, seat of Estonia's presidents.

In the event, the president diplomatically declared both salads very sweet and tasty, and worthy of Estonian custom, and was unable to pick a winner out of the two ("He can, but he doesn't want to," as Laine put it).

"Õnne 13" has been running since 1993, across 29 seasons.

