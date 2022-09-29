Estonian Ambassador to the Arab League presents her credentials

Ingrid Amer with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Cairo, Wednesday, September 28 2022.
Ingrid Amer with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Cairo, Wednesday, September 28 2022. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Estonia's new Ambassador to the Arab League Ingrid Amer on Wedensday presented her credentials to the secretary-general of that organization, Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Cairo, Egypt.

In the conversation following the presentation ceremony, Amer thanked the Arab League for its support while Estonia held a seat on the UN Security Council, 2020-2021. Amer also provided an overview of Estonia's work during that time.

Amer also noted the significance of the region, saying: "Estonia considers the developments in the region important and we will continue contributing to the security and stability of the Middle East and North Africa by taking part in missions, providing humanitarian aid and prioritizing international law in conflict resolution and prevention,"

The future of the Middle East Peace Process and humanitarian aid to Ukraine were also on the table.

Amer's diplomatic career include stints in Warsaw, Helsinki and Prague, as well as with the Foreign Ministry in Tallinn. She was Estonia's Ambassador to UNESCO 2016-2018, and from then until this year was Director of the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

She is also from this year Estonian Ambassador to Egypt and non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Mali.

 The Arab League is headquartered in Cairo; its main stated aim is to deepen and safeguard relations between member states and in relation to these states' sovereignty. It comprises 22 members in the Middle- and Near-East, North Africa, the Sahel region, East Africa and western Asia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

