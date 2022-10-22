Gallery: Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and Finnish musicians open new series

Tallinn Chamber Orchestra launches the
The Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and Finnish musicians Minna Pensola and Antti Tikkanen recently opened the new concert series "Kontsertmeistrid."

The first concert of the new series was held on Thursday, October 20 at the House of the Blackheads in Tallinn. The idea of the concerts is to provide renowned soloists with the chance to bring their own selection of music to the audience.

The first program was put together by top Finnish violinists Antti Tikkanen and Minna Pensola performing under the name Duo Tiksola.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

