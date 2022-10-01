Gallery: Tallinn School of Music and Ballet puts on inaugural performance

The inaugural performanca at the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet (MUBA)
On Friday, The Tallinn School of Music and Ballet (MUBA) celebrated the opening of its new building with an inaugural performance.

"This is a historic moment, because every time a new educational or cultural building is built in Estonia, it is historic," said President Alar Karis in his opening speech. "This time the two things are happening together. This is a temple to our life of music and dance," said President Alar Karis in his opening speech.

Prior to the performance, speeches were also given by Minister of Culture Piret Hartman, Secretary General of the Ministry of Education and Research Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts, and MUBA architect, Toomas Böttcher.

Tauno Aints' composition "Creator, Scientist, Artist" was premiered at the concert to texts by Urmas Lennuk. The show featured singers and dancers from MUBA, and was directed by Teet Kask. The conductor was Andres Kaljuste.

After the performance, the audience had the chance to see the installation "HELIX" in the MUBA garden.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

