'Helix' nominated Tallinn School of Music and Ballet art competition winner

An art competition jury made a decision from a selection of 28 works, with the winner emerging as a design called 'Helix, symbolizing the movement of music and dance. The authors of the work are Liis Uustal, Egon Metusala, Mariliis Kundla, Mihkel Pajuste and Mari Ronimois.

The jury said that the winning work makes very good use of the potential of the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet MUBA "Garden of Silence", adding the necessary focus point and symbolizing the creative movement of music and dance. The work designed around the seating area of ​​the Silence Garden, visually separating it from the rest of the garden, creating an inviting living space for all building users.

The authors of the winning work are Liis Uustal, Egon Metusala, Mari Ronimois, Mariliis Kundla and Mihkel Pajuste. Architects Liis Uustal and Egon Metusala are the founders of the architectural company MA, whose creative diversity has brought success in several public architecture and art competitions.

Mariliis Kundla and Mihkel Pajuste have a master's degree in lighting design from Aalborg University and are currently creating lighting art and design under the name Spectra&Space Studio. Mari Ronimois is a graduate of the Georg Ots Tallinn Music School with a degree in rhythm music and graduated from the San Francisco Conservatory with a degree in technology and applied composition.

The cost of the winning work is €110,000, while the work will be finished in the summer of 2022.

The jury included architect of the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet Markus Kaasik, representative of the Estonian Artists' Union Elin Kard, representatives of the Estonian Association of Art Historians and Curators Kai Lobjakas, Hanno Soans and Kädi Talvoja, director of the TallinnSchool of Music and Ballet Timo Steiner and non-voting director of the Georg Ots Tallinn Music School Ivo Lille, Tallinn Ballet School art and technology teacher Inga Kruusmägi, Tallinn School of Music and Ballet building architect Hanna-Liisa Mõtus and Riigi Kinnisvara real estate development project manager Priit Püss.

