Gallery: Former prima ballerina makes New Year's Day ERSO debut

Former ballerina Maria Seletskaja made her conducting debut with the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO) at its traditional New Year's Day concert on Saturday, broadcast by ETV.

Sponsored by Rémy Martin and organized by Eesti Kontsert, the event took place in the Estonia Concert Hall in central Tallinn, and also featured first violinist Triin Ruubel-Lilleberg.

Seletskaja, a former prima ballerina, has also appeared as a guest conductor of the National Ballet of Canada, and said: "When creating the program for the New Year's concert, I thought back to the memories of my youth, and the uniqueness of that first morning of the year, the time to formulate my secret new year's resolutions."

Eesti Kontsert director Kertu Orro said: "New Year's Eve is a time of good wishes, but of also setting goals both modest and large. I believe that with our New Year's concert, we were able to offer some memorable and bright experiences for concert-goers, as well as for all TV viewers at home."

Pieces by Leonard Bernstein, Charles Gounod, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Mikhail Glinka and others featured in the repertoire, while the concert was hosted by ERR's Margus Saar.

The New Year's Day concert tradition dates back to 1996.

Those who missed the concert can catch up with it here.

Maria Seletskaja's ballet career started in Estonia, and then took her to Berlin, Zürich and Antwerp. She conducted the National Ballet of Canada ballet for the first time in 2019.

