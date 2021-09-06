Gallery: Estonian National Opera introduces new season with fair

Estonia Theater Fair. Source: Veljo Poom
The Estonian National Opera introduced its 116th season with a theater fair and gala concert on Sunday.

The fair was held in and around the theater, where in addition to tickets, Estonian needlework, culinary art and theater props, costumes and decorations could be purchased. This year's award of theater friend was given to journalist Neeme Raud.

The abundance of interested people shows the audience wants to return to the theater, said Ott Maaten, director general of the National Opera.

The gala concert program offered performances of operas and operettas and ballet performances in the National Opera's program.

"Our season actually started on August 19, when the premiere of Lehar's "Funny Widow" and the second premiere of Mozart's "Idomeneo" took place. But there is still a lot of new and interesting productions coming," Maaten said.

There are still premieres and the season will end with the world premiere of Tõnis Kaumann and Vahur Keller's children's opera "Naksitrallid". Tickets for the season could be purchased at the theater fair.

While standing in the ticket queue, Kadi-Triin, who is studying to be an opera singer, said there is hope the situation will return to pre-coronavirus times.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

