Opera director: Artists' designs not representative of finished project

Estonian National Opera extension plan. Source: ERR
New designs have been completed for the extension of the Estonian National Opera (Rahvusooper) building, which will set out the more precise specifications that will be sought in the ensuing architectural competitive process. Director of Estonian National Opera Ott Maaten said that the current plan does not yet show the final appearance of the building.

The National Opera's home is the Estonia Theater and Concert Hall in central Tallinn.

Maaten said that the current designs do not show the completed extension, but visualize the required volume and size (see cover image). "These are not the final shape, appearance or surfaces of this building; they will be created during a later architectural competition," he said.

Maaten stressed that no agreements have been made with any architects yet. "We simply involved specialists in carrying out the initial visualization and draw it ready," he said adding that such buildings are the result of a very long period of reflection. "They are always born out of a thorough architectural competition."

Architect Toivo Tammik confirmed that the current location of the Estonia Theater is very amenable for the project. "It is possible to make a new real hall there, where it is possible to sing and perform ballet, just as it is done today," he said mentioning that people are also used to going there and want to continue to do so. "That's the key," he said.

Earlier proposals to solve the national opera's facilities issues had included a move to the Linnahall, but this drew a blank.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

