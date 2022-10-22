Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir to perform Pärt work in Greece

News
Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir.
Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir. Source: Kaupo Kikkas
News

The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir under Tõnu Kaljuste will perform Arvo Pärt's "Kanon pokajanen" at the Festival European Polyphony in Rhodes on October 22 and 23.

The "Kanon pokajanen" (1997) that has been composed for a Church Slavonic prayer of penitence is Pärt's most sprawling a cappella choir work. The composer dedicated over two years to the work after spending longer still concentrating on the text. Pärt has admitted that his discovery of the penitence prayer from years ago, when he tied himself to the Orthodox tradition, left a deep impression and the mentally enriching period spent pouring it into music has left the work close to his heart.

The composition was commissioned to mark the 750th anniversary of the Cologne Cathedral. It is dedicated to Tõnu Kaljuste and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir that were the first to perform it. The choir and Kaljuste have recorded it for ECM Records and performed the "Kanon pokajanen" at many reputable festivals in Italy, Australia, Ireland, Poland, France and elsewhere.

The Festival European Polyphony, to be held for the fourth time, was started by French and Greek cultural organizations Arts Spontanes and Ars Artis. This year, concerts of classical music, photography exhibitions, film seances, workshops and music journeys through Rhodes will be held October 10-24.

Esper Linnamägi, head of the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, said that the organizers have shown great interest in Arvo Pärt's work and value the choir highly as its performer. "They have spent years preparing our concerts with great dedication, getting to know the Estonian musical scene, and visited Arvo Pärt Days and the Arvo Pärt Center as a result of which the choir has now been invited to perform Pärt in an Orthodox church in Rhodes for the first time."

In addition to the two concerts, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir will also take part in a musical trek during which a promenade concert of Estonian choral music will be performed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:44

Daily: Tartu cultural workers threaten strike if pay not increased

15:15

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir to perform Pärt work in Greece

14:27

Infectologist on Covid: We have developed an immune memory

12:22

Estonia short on speech therapists with skills to help stuttering adults

11:59

Gallery: Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and Finnish musicians open new series

11:16

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

11:01

ERR in Georgia: Stalin still revered in city of birth

10:23

Foreign ministry: New Russia sanctions need to be imposed post haste

10:06

Historian: The monument resembles the old Päts who perpetrated a coup

09:31

Tax authority to require platforms to share income info

Watch again

Most Read articles

11:16

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

19.10

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

21.10

Nordica's first Airbus 320 arrives in Tallinn

21.10

Rainer Saks: Blowing the Kakhovka Dam would force Russians back

21.10

Gallery: President Konstantin Päts memorial unveiled in Tallinn

21.10

Latvian parliament sets aside bill to reinstate conscription

21.10

Gallery: British tanks arrive in Saaremaa for military exercise

21.10

New spa center and sports hall opens in Õismäe district of Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: