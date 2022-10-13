Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir recorded music for new video game

On October 12, the new video game "A Plague Tale: Requiem" was released. The music is composed by Olivier Deriviere, who has scored for over twenty popular video games. This time, the composer has partnered with the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir (EPCC).

"Olivier has composed a great deal of music for major orchestras, such as the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Brussels Philharmonic, although he rarely uses vocal music. We are honored that he thought the EPCC would be the best candidate for the job," said Esper Linnamägi, a member of the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir's board of directors.

Linnamägi said that despite the fact that the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir's has an extensive repertoire, working on a medieval-themed adventure video game was a new challenge. The recording process was interesting and unique: "Having one sound director at the Estonian radio studio and another in Los Angeles worked out well and gave us new experiences."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!