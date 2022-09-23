Gallery: Video games exhibit opens at National Library in Tallinn

Video games from the 1980s until the present day are currently on show in a new interactive exhibition at the Estonian National Library in Tallinn.

The exhibition "Press Start" showcases retro consoles and unique electronic gaming devices and it has been organized by the Video Game Museum LVLup!

An overview of the most important machines and games that have shaped the video game industry as a whole, as well as the local gaming world are on display, the organizers said.

The curator and organizer of the exhibition is Camille Antoine Laurelli, the exhibition is designed by Viktor Gurov. 

More information can be viewed here.

Editor: Helen Wright

