Tintinnabuli and the sacred: A view from Arvo Pärt's archives, 1976-77

Scholars from around the world have traveled to Laulasmaa, Estonia, to study the musical diaries of Arvo Pärt, the most performed living composer. In an interview with ERR News, Kevin C. Karnes, a professor and associate dean for the arts at Emory University, discusses his experience working in archives and his understanding of Pärt's process of creating music.

Karnes wrote two monographs on Wagner and Austrian-German musical culture and published extensively on Latvian music history before embarking on a decade-long study of Estonian archives and conducting interviews with Estonian musicians and officials — "to understand Pärt's music and its workings."

"I have already learned to read and speak Russian at the level of a 5-year-old and I had to learn Estonian. I actually became quite good at it," he says, "but the language is rather difficult!"

How did this happen? He laughs, "People tell stories about discovering Pärt's music. The most recent one I heard is from a German friend: he was driving his car late at night and heard a concert recording of 'Tabula Rasa' on the radio. He had to pull over because he could not concentrate on driving, just had to sit and listen to it, as the music was so brilliant; so that was his moment of discovery. I really want to resist narratives like this, but I will say, ever since I first heard of Pärt in 2001," he pauses, "All right, here's mine: I was up late at night as a postgraduate student grading student papers and I had a radio on. They aired what was then non-mainstream classical music, and I had a near-embarrassing experience when I heard this sound on the radio and it was unlike anything I had ever heard before. It was simply captivating — it was beautiful. I sat there and listened, trying to understand what I was hearing (later I learned it was 'Silentium,' the second movement of 'Tabula Rasa'). I knew of Pärt before, but had never listened to him, 'Now I need to listen,' I thought, and that is how it begun!"

Karnes published the monograph "Arvo Pärt's Tabula Rasa" in 2017, which is the only book-length study devoted to a single composition by Pärt.

His second book on Pärt came out in 2021 and is a broader guide through Pärt's early musical career, from the 1950s to his immigration in the 1980s, covering topics ranging from progressive rock to liturgy in the Soviet Union's underground scene, which Karnes (much to the surprise of many) argues was essential to the development of Part's compositional style.

"Tintinnabuli and the Sacred: A View from the Archives, 1976-77," Karnes' most recent publication, delves into the early period of Pärt's composing notebooks, or musical diaries (Estonian: Muusikapäevikud), which Karnes suggests provide a gimps into the moment of the discovery of a key aspect of Pärt's method: "You can literally see it unfold there!"

Welcoming house in the woods

How is it to study a living composer? "Yes, it is very difficult; it was always a challenge!"

As a historian, Karnes knew he wants to adopt an archival approach, "I love working in archival spaces; my happy place is still an archive or a library," he says.

"Everyone knew that this place [Pärt's archives] existed, but it was still the Aliina House, the house in the woods, stories about which would kind of float around." The composer's family founded the private house-turned-archive in 2010, which they named Aliina. The story was, Karnes says, that the house "was there and if you were lucky, you might be able to see it."

Karnes arrived in Tallinn, took a car to Laulasmaa and knocked on the door of the house expecting to be greeted by an archivist with whom he had corresponded. "The door opened and there stood Nora [Pärt]," he recalls, "and then Arvo appears from around the corner and I realize, 'This is going to be a very different experience than any kind of research that I have done before!'"

"It was an absolute pleasure working with them; throughout the entire process, they were incredibly kind and generous. By saying it was a challenge, I mean that it is fundamentally different to work with living people with whom you interact in this intersubjective way," he explains.

"You are exposed to perspectives that may not be drawn from your own conclusions, and there is an ethical dimension to working with people; it is simply different," he says. "I think we have an ethical responsibility for everything we write and put out into the world."

People and their diaries, the problem of relative importance

Old diaries are unique witnesses to events that a historian tries to reconstruct, but they also compete with the author's later recollections. [For example,] "This was a challenge for American musicologist Benjamin Piekut," an associate professor of music at Cornell University, who authored the book about the band, "Henry Cow," from its inception in Cambridge in 1968, through their outspoken political activism, to its dissolution 10 years later.

"Piekut describes how most of the memories are still alive, even after time has passed and he has to work with them. He discusses something he calls 'a problem of relative importance,' which he says is a serious challenge to his work," Karnes explains.

"I am constantly reminded of his challenge in my own work," Karnes says, "particularly in my study of Pärt's earlier period, where I would be examining material and diaries written 14 or 15 years ago."

"I know in a sense it is unreasonable," he pauses, "we all remember what we were doing five or six years ago, but do not remember the details. As a historian, I would find things in the diaries and question them obsessively, because I would feel they were so important," he says, smilingly, "Pärt would have forgotten about the detail or deemed it unimportant, after 15 years passed and everything he has done,.. but it would be deeply important to me!"

What were these questions, bordering on obsession?

The key point we take away from Karnes' work on Pärt is that the composer's process is not based on an examination of musical structures. Even though Pärt has closely studied medieval musical forms and is well-versed in the early Orthodox Christian theology that underpins them, Karnes shows that Pärt's way of creating is devotional in its very nature, "a sacred project at its core." What does this mean?

And why is this interpretation novel? Pärt's music was described in terms of "holy minimalism" as early as 1995 and he is often compared to other European composers influenced by Orthodox music heritage and liturgy.

Karnes says he was after something else.

When he began his research on Pärt, he read every academic publication on the subject, of which there were few at the time. "And there were many interviews with Pärt in which he said things that sounded cryptic," Karnes explains. "He would also say to me, 'The words make their own music,' and I really struggles, 'What does this mean?' Right, I thought, I hear Pärt saying this but I don't see anyone explaining what this means."

There was no explanation what the syllabic [text-based] method really is, how it works in the score, even though it has been well described by that time. "The emphasis in existing literature was not on the text/words itself [as in, words make their own music].

Music diaries in the Arvo Pärt Centre's archive. Source: Birgit Püve/Arvo Pärt Centre

In a 1998 interview with Postimees, Part said, "There is a great loss when music is written about," and added, "You can write about your impressions, the music's structure, its form, and perhaps something else..."

Karnes wanted to write about how Part's music comes together, not which musical theory or tradition it borrows from or is inspired by, but how it is composed, what the process is, "how it comes together."

"This idea — words generate the sounding essence of the music — became an obsession of mine," he concludes.

Words make their own music

To figure this out, Karnes makes about 10 trips to the center over the course of five years. "I would sit down with the diaries," he says, "and read them through, page by page, and then sit down with them again and read them again, page by page by page," he says. "You could clearly see how he [Pärt] becomes one with the text."

"The first thing he would inscribe on an empty page is text [an Orthodox prayer, or a single word], and then, through the process of meditating on that text and the sound and structure of that text, you could see, by flipping through the diaries, how the musical structures are taking form," he explains.

"For me, this was a remarkable finding," Karnes says. While the published score "is more like a photograph at the end of the process" that does not include the details of how it was created, "here I saw something, which cannot be learned from the final score."

We all narrate our own lives in different ways, and we remember things differently. And I presuppose that composers have a certain project, a story that they want to tell us about their work. Pärt was saying things that were cryptic, and I thought, 'This is interesting, philosophically interesting, but let's see how it is actually happening, whether it all comes together,' and in his case it absolutely does, and this realization was profound." Karnes says that to explain these thoughts through his book and the article has been "important and humbling."

"I think that is fair to say," Karnes says in response to whether Pärt's musical investigation is guided by the knowledge of Christian dogma.

Pärt had four silent years during which he studied medieval musical tradition and converted to Orthodox Christianity, and it was this spiritual search that led to the discovery of tintinnabuli [derived from Latin for 'little bells'] in the early 1970s, Karnes says.

From the first time he spoke with Part in 2014 at the Aliina house, Karnes says, it was clear that the theological essence of his work was most important. "The historical context of his music and even its musical structures were of less interest than its theological essence."

[Rather,] "How the prayer embodied in those texts would manifest itself in musical sounds — that seemed to be a binding concern for him," Karnes says.

Three elements of Tintinnabuli

What is tintinnabuli? "It is not a single style of music," Karnes explains, if you listen to the first tintinnabuli suit "forces were arranged between harpsichord and the drum in most of 'Sarah,' prerecorded tape-like music in the 'Bee' composition, and electric guitars in 'Calex.' It is like you go from one world to the next, and stylistically, it is so diverse!" he says.

Tintinnabuli is not a single well-defined method, he emphasizes, "but rather a complex way of thinking about musical structures," which Pärt has been developing during his conversion to Orthodoxy. "A single note beautifully played," is how Pärt himself phrased the essence of his tintinnabuli aesthetics.

"There are three main components to the tintinnabuli style in general," Karnes continues, "not every tintinnabuli piece contains all three, but each piece contains at least one or two."

"First one is a specific type of contrapuntal structure consisting of a melodic line on one part and a triadic line on the other, it is a way of pairing the melodic line with the triadic line. This is what creates the characteristic resonance, or bell-like sound." The completion of "Für Alina" is commonly regarded as Part's discovery of this key component: the strict interplay of melodic and triadic voices.

"The second component is the algorithmic approach to music composition. This is not featured in 'Für Alina,' but it comes up very strongly in 'Sarah' [sometimes called 'Modus,' and was eventually published under the title 'Sarah Was Ninety Years Old']. Karnes gives as example how to think about it, "Say you have an eight-note line, and you play it from note one to note eight, and then the next time you play it from note two through note eight and then back to note one. And then you start at note three and play it back to note two, and each time it sounds different, but is almost like this kaleidoscope of something familiar, and eventually you are back where you started." Many of the works from the early period use these two methods of composing, he adds, e.g., "Tabula Rasa."

February 12, 1977 is the day, "The day Pärt discovers a compositional method that became known as syllabic technique," the third element of his composition style.

"He writes in his musical diaries every day, searching for months for ways to set his music, so he is doing all those things with singles lines of prayer, trying this and trying that, he would start something and then put it away and do something else, and then one day, he found it."

"It was one of many experiments, but at that point he stops searching. He found one way of setting the text and then immediately tried it on a different text, on the 'Gloria,' and he tried it on 'Credo,' and then he tried it here and tried it there and within about a week he had composed the whole four pieces of 'Missa Syllabica' using that method — It is just incredible to see this happening in the diaries, how things became really that clear in the archival records!"

Arvo Pärt with his music diaries. Source: Birgit Püve/Arvo Pärt Centre

Radical abstraction

Karnes suggests the term "radical abstraction" for such works or cultural expressions, whose authors have expressly devotional, prayer-like way of creating them. He draws a parallel to another Orthodox Christian convert in the Soviet Union, a painter Eduard Steinberg.

Not all tintinnabuli-style compositions are radically abstract, Karnes explains. Calex "is not at all abstract but rather quite dramatic," Karnes explain. "After the dramatic stormy opening and midpoint crisis, the slate is wiped clean, we recover and transcend," Karnes describes "Calex."

"I am not saying that all of Pärt 's spiritual journey-inspired work was abstract," he continues, "but some of it really was. And for me, that term [radical abstraction] comes down not to the discovery of tintinnabuli or the broader investment in composing music as a realization of the sounds and spiritual meanings of the text, but specifically to the syllabic method of composition."

"He discovered it using the structure of the text, with the most basic component being the syllable count of words, and other aspects such as punctuation, etc. to generate musical lines of the text that literally map the structure of the given word and yield the piece of music in this way," he continues.

"And the structure of the next word will produce a distinct piece of music again. In a direct mapping way, you create musical lines in which you do not determine what comes next based upon the notes that came before — you decide which notes come next based upon the word to which the sound is attached, and what it generates," he says.

"When we think about his musical structures, the entire musical sense of beginning, middle and the end — musical trajectory — is determined by the words. It makes no sense without the words. It could be lovely. It does not mean it is not melodious or harmonious, but you only had the music, you could pause a recording at any random point and ask, 'What do you think will come next?' There is no way to predict that. Nothing in your listening prepares you for what comes next without that text being there," he explains.

This was Pärt's groundbreaking achievement, Karnes summarizes his interpretation, "essentially trying to compose music, which was a realization of the text itself."

Eduard Steinberg, "Composition November–December," (1979). Source: Ludwig Museum/MoCa, Budapest

Karnes tells the story how Arvo or Nora brought several of these early pieces to the composers' union. He says that the protocols from that meeting are quite revealing. "What is the point of this?" one of the critics asked. "There are no Catholic churches here; where will it be performed?" someone else asked, and another added, "Without the text, this would be so boring!"

"I think these comments get to the heart of the matter; the work is anything but boring, but it does not make sense to them: it is text-based music that as such cannot be performed anywhere, and if the text is removed, the work is monotonous; it makes no sense. That is what I mean when I introduce the concept of radical abstraction," Karnes explains.

When these early works were performed in public, which was extremely rare, the spiritual origin was often concealed, he says. For the first premier in Tallinn of "Calex," a choral treatment of the religious text, Pärt suppressed the text by asking vocalists to sing the notes, solfeggio syllables, 'do,' 're,' 'mi,' etc. They were chanting the names of the notes, not to the actual text."

"'Modus,' the work for percussion, was originally titled 'Sarah' and was based on the biblical story. It had its underground premiere at Riga's polytechnic institute's music venue where everyone referred to it as 'Sarah,' but for a philharmonic concert in Tallinn, the title changed to 'Modus,' which simply means method in Latin."

"I think he had a very good sense of what the limits were, when to hide that background or when he could express himself more freely," Karnes explains.

"If you want to speculate what kind of music would Pärt write if he had lived in earlier age — he would not conventional about it," Karnes ponders about the idea.

[However,] "What his diaries reveal — something that fills page after page — is that all his work, whether he is explicitly composing pieces of music or investigating various tintinnabuli techniques — what we see page after page — appears to be like a chant, a single musical line set to text of Orthodox prayers, or sometimes single words. I do not know how to speculate, but I guess that a third of all the material in these diaries is just these chant-like single lines, just him meditating musically on the sound of these texts," he says.

"This is certainly the practice, which I think would be consonant with music that is going back to the beginning of the Christian tradition," he says.

We do not know where the Gregorian chants come from, Karnes says, but "Pärt is part of that tradition in terms of his roots, his music and his concern for this sort of devotional space while composing music, which is a sounding expression of the sacred text."

The times and places his music is sounding in

"I am deeply interested in community, and for me studying music cannot go without thinking about the communities from which it comes or to which it was addressed, without thinking about all the other ways that creative individuals are trying to navigate the same challenges," he says.

Karnes draws a paralllel to an Orthodox painter Eduard Steinberg. He says Steinberg's work is not so much about geometrical figures and empty spaces, not only about that, but rather what you hide in this process of making them. "Some of Steinberg's most extreme compositions consist of nothing more than a triangle and a line. If you are not an admirer of geometrical forms, it makes little sense, when they are viewed in isolation [of text – Orthodox scriptures]. It is so simple that it is often mischaracterized as the work of a minimal art; however, this is not minimalist art, this is really a different set of commitments," Karnes says.

"Reading his [Steinberg's] own writing on his art, you begin to see what he is doing with it," Karnes explains. "He was looking for a visual expression of his theological commitments, much like Part was looking for a sounding expression of his," he continues.

Prof. Kevin Karnes (on screen) and Prof. Peter Bouteneff at the Arvo Pärt Centre's conference, October 2021. Source: Birgit Püve/Arvo Pärt Centre

"Soviet Union in the 1970s, depending on where you were and what kind of environment you were in, was a deeply repressive society in a political structure, where opportunities for expression were very limited but music was one of them," Karnes continues.

"Many of the famous ones — 'Fratres,' 'Missa Syllabica,' etc. — premiered in student venues in Riga. I have found studying these archives that there was a generation of younger artists, for whom Pärt's music was profoundly moving and they were interested not only in Pärt but also in knowing other people who are interested in Pärt. This was the community's formation and I think that was incredibly important."

Many of these younger musicians, he says, moved on to experiment with electronic music, which was nothing like Part, but the special meaning Part had for a community of artists and musicians at that time "was profound and has changed their lives."

Pärt immigrated in 1980 and within a few years found a remarkable receptivity for his music throughout western Europe. "There is also something in it that speaks to what is much deeper than your particular place in history or your particular faith. I am not an Orthodox believer, but some of the most moving music for me in my life is Pärt's, explicitly Orthodox, music."

"His music, like any art that speaks to us, will change our lives if we let it," Karnes says.

"When I first started working on it, I did not know much about it and I also had to learn how to work with living composers," he says, "I had never spoken Estonian before, and I was already attempting to learn Latvian, and now I started wondering, 'Am I really going to have to learn Estonian?' It is through the experience of his music that I was compelled to say, 'Yes.' The music takes you on this kind of path. And the same with Orthodox theology: 10 years ago, I would never have imagined that that would be important to my experience as a listener and as a musicologist, but now it is. This is just following the way or taking this journey ever more deeply into the musical world."

Kevin Karnes' research publication,"Tintinnabuli and the Sacred: A View from the Archives, 1976-77," appeared in Res Musica no.14/2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!