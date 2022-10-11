Finno-Ugric culture: Concert in honor of Udmurt folk artist Dzhako Apaj

On October 13, the Estonian Literary Museum (Eesti Kirjandusmuuseum, EKM) will host a concert in honor of renowned Udmurt folklorist and culture preserver Olga Solovjova, aka Džakõ apaj.

In October, Olga Nikolaevna Solovyova (1932-2018), an Udmurt folk singer and cultural preserver, would have turned 90 years old.

In the Karamas-Pelga village of the Kijasovo district of Udmurtia, where she was born, Solovyova was affectionately known as Džakõ apaj.

Džakõ apaj played a unique role in the preservation of Udmurtian culture. She knew how to perform ancient folk songs and rites and was regularly visited by scholars, students and folk musicians from Russia and abroad.

The program at the Estonian Literary Museum includes a photo exhibition honoring the singer's life and work, a documentary film titled "Hoidja" ("Keeper," 2017) and the CD presentation "Džakõ apaj."

Among others, Anne-Liis Poll, the professor of contemporary improvisation at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EAMT), who knew Džakõ apaj personally, will take the stage. The concert will feature songs in Mari language composed by Džakõ apaj.

Udmurt folkloric singers Maria Korepanova and Nikolai Anisimov, musicians Anne-Liis Poll (voice, improvisation), Kristi Mühling (chromatic flute), Udmurt vocalist Anna Lebedeva (vocals), and Mari singer Anna Makeev will sing and improvise at the concert.

The program of the concert could be seen here (link in Estonian).

The main events of Finno-Ugrian Days are traditionally held in Tallinn and Tartu in October.

