Finno-Ugric culture: Concert in honor of Udmurt folk artist Dzhako Apaj

News
News

On October 13, the Estonian Literary Museum (Eesti Kirjandusmuuseum, EKM) will host a concert in honor of renowned Udmurt folklorist and culture preserver Olga Solovjova, aka Džakõ apaj.

In October, Olga Nikolaevna Solovyova (1932-2018), an Udmurt folk singer and cultural preserver, would have turned 90 years old.

In the Karamas-Pelga village of the Kijasovo district of Udmurtia, where she was born, Solovyova was affectionately known as Džakõ apaj.

Džakõ apaj played a unique role in the preservation of Udmurtian culture. She knew how to perform ancient folk songs and rites and was regularly visited by scholars, students and folk musicians from Russia and abroad.

The program at the Estonian Literary Museum includes a photo exhibition honoring the singer's life and work, a documentary film titled "Hoidja" ("Keeper," 2017) and the CD presentation "Džakõ apaj."

Among others, Anne-Liis Poll, the professor of contemporary improvisation at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EAMT), who knew Džakõ apaj personally, will take the stage. The concert will feature songs in Mari language composed by Džakõ apaj.

Udmurt folkloric singers Maria Korepanova and Nikolai Anisimov, musicians Anne-Liis Poll (voice, improvisation), Kristi Mühling (chromatic flute), Udmurt vocalist Anna Lebedeva (vocals), and Mari singer Anna Makeev will sing and improvise at the concert.

The program of the concert could be seen here (link in Estonian).

The main events of Finno-Ugrian Days are traditionally held in Tallinn and Tartu in October.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:35

Veskimägi: Elering could not reach cost-sharing agreement with Finnish side

16:00

Tartu plans public tender to restore international air links

15:39

Latvian president tells prime minister to keep going with coalition talks

15:18

Prime Minister: Stability in today's situation vital far beyond Europe

15:02

EU Court of Justice: State must reimburse bus operators for free travel

14:32

Daily: Three candidates in running for life sciences university rector post

14:28

Over tenth of those eligible for universal electricity service opt out

13:57

Lux Express bus driver killed in head-on collision

13:43

Former prosecutor: What issue does Viru court have with prison healthcare?

13:27

Kohtla-Järve deputy mayors refuse to resign over corruption allegations

Watch again

Most Read articles

09.10

Analyst: Nord Stream and Kerch Bridge explosions linked

10.10

Foreign minister: Estonia considers Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

08.10

Feature: Expats' favorite coffee places in Tallinn

10.10

Minister: Long-awaited LNG vessel will moor off Finnish coast Updated

10.10

Gallery: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Tallinn, Narva

07:48

Ministry: Rail Baltica progress slowed by poor design work, bad management

10.10

Ursula von der Leyen in Estonia: Russian war crimes tribunal needed

10.10

Soviet era ceiling mural in Estonian National Opera sparks controversy

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: