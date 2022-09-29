Concert series Discover! opens with premier of Kuldar Sink's unknown work

This Thursday, the Estonian Concert Hall opens its "Discover!" concert series with an evening dedicated to rarely performed Estonian composer Kuldar Sing.

"Kuldar Sink's music is performed surprisingly rarely for Estonian audiences. The biggest obstacle seems to be the lack of sheet music. Despite of this, we are delighted to present the premiere of 'Kodulaul' (Song for Home) by Kuldar Sink," the concert organizers state.

In addition to "Kodulaul" (1990) for soprano, flute, guitar and cello, Sink's "Dies irae" (1993) for male chorus, trumpet, flugelhorn and bass drum is also performed for the first time.

Kuldar Sink, one of the earliest reformers of Estonian music in the 1960s, achieved the status of a mystic lone creator.

His compositions are distinguished by their simplicity, religious sincerity and admirable brightness.

Sink's son Theodor Sink will perform "Merd tean" (1992) for cello and piano with Sten Heinoja.

The concert features Arete Kerge (soprano), Theodor Sink (cello), Sten Heinoja (piano), and the Estonian National Choir, conducted by Mikk Üleoja.

Klassikaraadio is broadcasting the concert, you can listen to it here.

The concert is followed by an evening performance (öökontsert) featuring Sink's rarely heard cycle "Songs of Death and Birth" based on texts by Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca.

The Yxus Ensemble, Iris Oja (mezzo-soprano), Mihkel Peäske and Tarmo Johannes (flutes), Kirill Ogorodnikov (guitar), and Leho Karin perform at the evening concert (cello).

