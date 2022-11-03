Gallery: Alar Karis appears on Paide Theater radio show 'Hunditund'

President Alar Karis was among the guest for episode three of the Paide Theater and Klassikaraadio radio show "Hunditund." The show, hosted by Paide Theater Director Jan Teevet and dramatist Oliver Issak, also featured actor Marika Vaarik, fashion designer Reet Aus.

In the third episode of "Hunditund," guests including President Alar Karis, discussed a range of topics from a late-night coffee stop at a gas station in Cairo and the value of spending time in some of the world's most special places. They also touched on other topics such as cultural differences, making false connections, handshakes and letters.

Guests also read extracts from the works of Estonian novelist Karl Ristikivi (1912 – 1977).

During the show, President Alar Karis provided some insights into his student days. "In my country house, a birthday party was almost left unfinished because the guests were lying on the ground looking up at the stars, "said Karis. He also recalled, during his student days, going straight to lectures straight from the night before.

While, as a scientist, Karis spent many sleepless nights in the laboratory, he also has fond memories of taking the night bus in London.

"The encounters with different kinds of people have influenced me a lot and I am really grateful to life for that." Karis believes that chance plays a very important role in a person's life, the only question is - what do you do with it?

For actor Marika Vaarik, the night is full of both shadows and encounters. "People can be divided into two categories: owls and larks," said Vaarik. "I like the night. Night is the time when everything is amplified. There is something about the night," she said, adding that failures can help us to move forward.

"If you're afraid of failing, you won't dare try things, and so you won't improve yourself," Vaarik said. "There are very few things in life to really worry about. Worrying all the time is the wrong way to go about things," she added.

Fashion designer Reet Aus admitted, that although when she was younger, sleeping seemed like a waste of time, nowadays she really enjoys a good night's rest. "I really like the process of falling asleep, that moment just before you fall asleep. It's so satisfying," she said.

For Aus, people open up more at night, and talk about things they don't normally pay as much attention to. She also said, that while it is important to admit failures, the way we respond to them should be different.

"A failure is not really a failure. Most things would never get done if you gave up after failing first time," said Aus.

The third episode of "Hunditund," featuring guests President Alar Karis, Marika Vaarik and Reet Aus, will air on Friday November 4 at 3:30 a.m on Klassikaraadio.

More information about the show is available (in Estonian) here.

