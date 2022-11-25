Concert series 'Discover!' celebrates Galina Grigoreva's 60th anniversary

On November 26, the Estonian State Concert Institute Eesti Konsert celebrates the composer Galina Grigoryeva's 60th anniversary with a concert in the "Discover!" series.

Grigoryeva's works will be performed by the Estonian National Choir, cellist Theodor Sink, conductor Mikk Üleoja and Hortus Musicus.

The concert will feature the cycle "Nox vitae" to a text by Innokenti Annenski, performed by a male choir, the works for choir and cello "Бог Господь" and "Молитва," as well as the magnificent and airy a cappella compositions "In paradisum" and "Agnus Dei."

Grigorjeva was born in Crimea, Ukraine and studied at the Odessa and St Petersburg Conservatoires, and at the Estonian Academy of Music with Lepo Sumera, where she developed her distinct style that incorporates both Arvo Pärt's holy minimalism and Slavic influences.

Galina Grigoryeva's album "In paradisum", released by the Estonian National Choir in 2014, was awarded the title of the best classical album at the Estonian Music Awards Gala in 2015.

She was twice awarded the Estonian Cultural Endowment's Annual Prize for the Arts, in 2004 and 2013, as well as the Order of the White Star, IV class in 2014 and the Lepo Sumera Composition Prize in 2020.

Her works have been published by Theatre of Voices Edition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!