Anna Regina Kalk wins 2022 Tiit Paulus Young Guitarist Award

Anna Regina Kalk won the 2022 Tiit Paulise Young Guitarist Award.
Anna Regina Kalk won the 2022 Tiit Paulise Young Guitarist Award. Source: Rene Jakobson
Anna Regina Kalk was announced as the 15th winner of the annual Tiit Paulus Young Guitarist Award at the Viljandi Guitar Festival on Sunday. The award, which is named after legendary guitarist and teacher Tiit Paulus, aims to highlight the accomplishments of talented young Estonian musicians and encourage them to improve their guitar playing skills even further.

Kalk has spent the last four years studying in Germany at the Hochschule für Musik Franz Liszt in Weimar under Frank Möbus and the University of the Arts Bern (Hochschule der Künste Bern – HKB) in Switzerland, under the supervision of top jazz performers and teachers Ronny Graupe and Kalle Kalima.

Speaking via video link up at the award ceremony, Kalk said, that she is now keen to make a return to Estonia in order to contribute more to the development of music in her home country.

"I've been studying abroad for the last four years and, more and more I'm feeling, that it's time to actively return to Estonian music life," said Kalk. "As well as being here with so many world-class musicians to play with, it is also important for me to contribute to the musical life of Estonia, my homeland," Kalk said.

Anna Regina Kalk studied at the Georg Ots Music School in Tallinn under jazz specialist Mart Soo before graduating from the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater, where she was taught by Jaak Sooäär. The young Estonian guitarist see herself being even more active both at home in Estonia and abroad over the next few years, and hopes to be involved in several projects as well as to play with different ensembles. She also has ambitions to build a career recording music and performing all over the world

As the winner of this year's Tiit Paulus Young Guitarist Award, Kalk will perform live at the 2023 Viljandi Guitar Festival next fall. She also wins the opportunity to play two shows organized by the Estonian Jazz Union (Eesti Jazzliit) and €1,000 in prize money.

The winner of the award was decided by a 7-member jury, including experts Marek Talts, Mart Soo, Raul Sööt, Jaak Sooäär, Andre Maaker, Robert Jürjendal and Ain Agan.

Previous winners of the Tiit Paulus Young Guitarist Award include Virgo Sillamaa, Erki Pärnoja, Merje Kägu, Paul Neitsov, Karl-Madis Pennar and Jaagup Jürgel.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

