Estonia's Ralf Tribuntsov wins gold medal at Fort Lauderdale Open

Estonian swimmer Ralf Tribuntsov won the 50-meter freestyle and came close to the Estonian record on the final day of the Fort Lauderdale Open swimming competition in the USA.

For Estonian swimmers, the competition held in Florida from Wednesday to Saturday ended successfully.

Tribuntsov won the 50-meter freestyle with the third-best result of his career, 22.24. The Estonian record was just 17 hundredths of a second away.

Daniel Zaitsev swam in the B final of the 50-meter freestyle, where he placed 11th overall with a time of 22.86.

Eneli Jefimova, who had won the 50-meter breaststroke the previous day, finished the competition with the longest breaststroke distance, where she achieved fifth place with a time of 2:28.74. She was nearly three seconds short of her national record.

Next, Jefimova, Tribuntsov, and Zaitsev will compete at the Estonian Championships taking place in Tartu from May 15 to 17.

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