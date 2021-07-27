Janika Lõiv 17th in Tokyo mountain biking event

Estonian cyclist Janika Lõiv placed seventeenth in the women's mountain biking event at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday.

Lõiv, 31, put in a time of 1:23.17, seven-and-a-half minutes behind race winner and gold medalist Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) on the 4,100-meter course.

Switzerland in fact took a clean sweep, with Silver (Sina Freid) and Bronze (Linda Indergand) taking the medals home.

A total of 38 women took part in the race. The course has a 150-meter vertical height difference across its length.

