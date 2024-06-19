Estonia's Sahil Chauhan smashes world T20 cricket record with 27-ball century

Estonian national team cricketer Sahil Chauhan has smashed the world record for the fastest ever century in the 20-over form of the game. Chauhan hit 100 runs in just 27 balls for Estonia in the second of two T20 matches against Cyprus on Monday.

Sahil Chauhan achieved his record-breaking score in the second game played between Estonia and Cyprus in Episkopi on Monday, Cyprus. In doing so he beat the all-time T20 record set by West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who hit a century from just 30 balls in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match back in 2013

Chauhan finished the match unbeaten on 144 runs from 41 balls. His innings included a huge 18 sixes, which is also a new T20 international record.

Having been set a target of 192, Estonia's innings got off to a bad start, with both openers falling early and the score looking rather ominous at 9-2 (nine runs scored, two wickets lost – ed.) when Chauhan arrived at the crease.

Thanks to Chauhan however, Estonia accelerated soon picked up the pace and chased down their opponents' total in just 13 overs, losing only six wickets in total. The only other batter to reach double figures for Estonia was Bilal Masud, who chipped in with 21.

It was quite the reversal of fortunes for Chauhan on the day, after he fell for a golden duck (dismissed on the first ball – ed.) during the first of two T20 matches on Monday against Cyprus.

The previous record for the fastest T20 century at international level was set by Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton of Namibia, who hit three figures in 33 balls against Nepal in February this year.

