Estonia's Sahil Chauhan smashes world T20 cricket record with 27-ball century

News
Estonia's rcord-breaking batter Sahil Chauhan.
Estonia's rcord-breaking batter Sahil Chauhan. Source: X - European Cricket
News

Estonian national team cricketer Sahil Chauhan has smashed the world record for the fastest ever century in the 20-over form of the game. Chauhan hit 100 runs in just 27 balls for Estonia in the second of two T20 matches against Cyprus on Monday.

Sahil Chauhan achieved his record-breaking score in the second game played between Estonia and Cyprus in Episkopi on Monday, Cyprus. In doing so he beat the all-time T20 record set by West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who hit a century from just 30 balls in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match back in 2013

Chauhan finished the match unbeaten on 144 runs from 41 balls. His innings included a huge 18 sixes, which is also a new T20 international record.

Having been set a target of 192, Estonia's innings got off to a bad start, with both openers falling early and the score looking rather ominous at 9-2 (nine runs scored, two wickets lost – ed.) when Chauhan arrived at the crease.

Thanks to Chauhan however, Estonia accelerated soon picked up the pace and chased down their opponents' total in just 13 overs, losing only six wickets in total. The only other batter to reach double figures for Estonia was Bilal Masud, who chipped in with 21.

It was quite the reversal of fortunes for Chauhan on the day, after he fell for a golden duck (dismissed on the first ball – ed.) during the first of two T20 matches on Monday against Cyprus.

The previous record for the fastest T20 century at international level was set by Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton of Namibia, who hit three figures in 33 balls against Nepal in February this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:52

Mati Unt Museum gets permanent exhibition

14:26

Expert: Greatest threat not from Russia but Western domestic politics

14:20

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan smashes world T20 cricket record with 27-ball century

14:15

European Commission will not bring deficit proceedings against Estonia

14:03

Estonia signs Mistral joint procurement deal with 4 EU countries

13:44

Tartu Song Festival parade changes traffic routes on Saturday

13:22

Kaja Kallas on EU high representative nomination: I'm extremely skeptical

13:10

High school exam results reach schools at the last minute

12:51

Ecologist: A pompom hat might save you from a gull attack

12:29

City of Tallinn presents award to European decathlon champion Johannes Erm

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.06

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.06

Proposed changes in Estonia entail neutering pet cats, ending dog chaining

18.06

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee to close during viaduct reconstruction

18.06

Estonia's defense spending 2nd highest in NATO

07:55

EKRE split results in party's lowest rating in recent years

18.06

Every tenth Estonian suffering from gambling addiction

18.06

Kene Vernik: Daily routines of Estonian schools and kindergartens must change

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo