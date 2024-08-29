Estonia miss out on cricket's T20 World Cup despite strong showing in qualifiers

News
Estonia take on Finland in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.
Estonia take on Finland in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Source: ICC
News

The Estonian men's national cricket team have been in action in Guernsey this week in a bid to qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Despite recording four wins and only one defeat in their five games, Estonia narrowly missed out on a place in the European regional finals.

After wins against Finland, Bulgaria and Malta, Estonia finished European sub-group C in a respectable third place, level on points with the Finns and Guernsey, but behind both on net run rate.

The Estonian side rounded off the qualifying tournament with another victory, this time against the Czech Republic in a play-off to determine which team ended in fifth place.

After bowling out the Czechs for 110 runs, Estonia made 112 for 3 in reply to claim the win by seven wickets. Sahil Chauhan, who earlier this year smashed the world record for the quickest ever century in the 20-over form of the game, top-scored for Estonia with 41 not out from 37 deliveries.

Chauhan was well supported at the crease by Bilal Masud, who hit 29 not out from 34 balls himself. Masud also picked up one wicket for 14 runs to ear the player of the match award.

Guernsey, who were the only team to beat Estonia, went on to win sub-group C, defeating Denmark in the final. Meanwhile, Italy won sub-group A and Jersey won sub-group B.

The three sub-group winners now advance to the European regional finals, which take place in 2025. They will face Netherlands, Jersey and Scotland, who all qualified for the regional finals directly, with two places at the 2026 T20 World Cup up for grabs.

Highlights of Estonia's victory over the Czech Republic can be seen here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

18:45

Tallinn's Laagna tee to close to traffic during filming of Hollywood spy thriller

18:08

Tartu bus travel free of charge during European Mobility week in September

17:51

Estonia to host Joint Expeditionary Force summit in December

16:57

Estonia miss out on cricket's T20 World Cup despite strong showing in qualifiers

16:52

Estonian government pledges €18M to maintain current public transport volumes

16:17

Kristjan Ilves took second place in Oberstdorf

16:00

Rakvere City Council gives go-ahead for football hall construction

15:49

Former president mulls bid for head of Estonia's Olympic committee

15:37

Estonia's Susannah Kaul finishes fifteenth in 50m freestyle at Paralympics Updated

15:14

Ministry won't confirm whether line-item budget is in the works

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.08

Liquids must come out of bags again at Tallinn Airport

07:40

Electricity in Estonia to cost 100 times Finland's rate Thursday evening

09:40

Estonian number one Hein keeps second clean sheet in three La Liga games

09:07

Russia shuns Estonia's offer to jointly map riverbed border Updated

28.08

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

28.08

Feature: The Australian musician who's crazy in love with Estonia

10:46

Competition-winning transit pavilion to be built at Tallinn train station

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo