Estonia miss out on cricket's T20 World Cup despite strong showing in qualifiers

The Estonian men's national cricket team have been in action in Guernsey this week in a bid to qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Despite recording four wins and only one defeat in their five games, Estonia narrowly missed out on a place in the European regional finals.

After wins against Finland, Bulgaria and Malta, Estonia finished European sub-group C in a respectable third place, level on points with the Finns and Guernsey, but behind both on net run rate.

The Estonian side rounded off the qualifying tournament with another victory, this time against the Czech Republic in a play-off to determine which team ended in fifth place.

After bowling out the Czechs for 110 runs, Estonia made 112 for 3 in reply to claim the win by seven wickets. Sahil Chauhan, who earlier this year smashed the world record for the quickest ever century in the 20-over form of the game, top-scored for Estonia with 41 not out from 37 deliveries.

Chauhan was well supported at the crease by Bilal Masud, who hit 29 not out from 34 balls himself. Masud also picked up one wicket for 14 runs to ear the player of the match award.

Guernsey, who were the only team to beat Estonia, went on to win sub-group C, defeating Denmark in the final. Meanwhile, Italy won sub-group A and Jersey won sub-group B.

The three sub-group winners now advance to the European regional finals, which take place in 2025. They will face Netherlands, Jersey and Scotland, who all qualified for the regional finals directly, with two places at the 2026 T20 World Cup up for grabs.

Highlights of Estonia's victory over the Czech Republic can be seen here.

