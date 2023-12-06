Ralf Tribuntsov sets three Estonian records on day one of Euro swimming championships

The Estonian men's 4 x 50m freestyle relay team (L-R) Kregor Zirk, Daniel Zaitsev, Ralf Tribuntsov, Alex Ahtiainen.
The Estonian men's 4 x 50m freestyle relay team (L-R) Kregor Zirk, Daniel Zaitsev, Ralf Tribuntsov, Alex Ahtiainen. Source: Estonian Swimming Federation
Estonia's top swimmers got off to a flying start on day one of the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania. Ralf Tribuntsov broke three Estonian national records, while 16-year-old Eneli Jefimova was second-fastest overall in the semi-finals of the women's 100m breaststroke.

Ralf Tribuntsov finished third in his semi-final of the men's 50m backstroke with a time of 23.13 seconds. This meant the Estonian was fourth fastest overall, earning himself a place in the final. Mewen Tomac of France was the quickest in the men's semis, finishing in 22.91 seconds.

It was the second time in the day that Tribuntsov had broken the Estonian national record for that event, having already swum 23.28 seconds in the preliminary round.

Not content with that, Tribuntsov also set a new Estonian record for the men's 50m freestyle, clocking 21.22 seconds during his leg in the heats of the 4 x 50m relay. In the final, he matched that time, only for teammate Daniel Zaitsev to go one better, swimming 21.17 seconds in the second leg of the same race. However, in relays, only the first leg is eligible to be considered for individual records. The Estonian team ended the final in sixth, with Great Britain taking home the gold.

Eneli Jefimova won her semi-final in the women's 100m breaststroke with a time of 1 minute 4.03 seconds, meaning she was second-fastest overall in the semis. Only Tes Schouten of the Netherlands was quicker than the Estonian.

Daniel Zaitsev finished fifth in his semi-final of the men's 100m butterfly, with a time of 51.37 seconds, leaving him in 11th overall, while Alex Ahtiainen came 16th in 51.91 seconds. Noe Ponti of Switzerland was quickest, setting a new meet record of 48.61 seconds.

Ralf Tribuntsov is next in action on Thursday, in the men's 100m backstroke. Eneli Jefimova is going for gold in the final of the women's 100m breaststroke on Wednesday evening at 6.10 p.m.

The action from the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, can be seen on ETV2 here from 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

