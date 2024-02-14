X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Zirk makes history for Estonia by reaching world final in Doha

News
Kregor Zirk.
Kregor Zirk. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
News

Kregor Zirk has made history in Doha, Qatar by becoming the first Estonian men's swimmer to ever reach a final at the World Aquatics Championships. Zirk was fifth-fastest overall in the men's 200m butterfly semi-finals on Tuesday, guaranteeing his place in Wednesday's final.

In his semi-final, 24-year-old Zirk posted a time of 1 minute 55.64 seconds, just 0.06 seconds off the Estonian national record he had swum in the heats earlier the same day.

"Absolutely unbelievable day," said Zirk after the semi-final. "The morning result was very emotional and it was hard to even take a lunch break during the day. But I believed before the semi-final that if I could swim a similar time to this morning, I should make the final and I did."

The fastest in the semi-finals was Italy's Alberto Razzetti, who swam 1 minute 55.09 seconds,

Ahead of the final, Zirk said he was not feeling any pressure. "My minimum goal was to swim in the semi-finals, but with this final and this time I have already exceeded all my expectations. Anything can happen in the final, but I can only control what I do, so technically I'm trying to keep things under control and just enjoy the final of the World Championships."

In his heat on Tuesday morning, Zirk's time also met the qualification standard for this summer's Paris Olympics.

The final of the men's 200m butterfly in Doha gets underway on Wednesday evening at 6.53 p.m. Estonian time.

While Zirk will become the first Estonian to swim in the final of a men's World Championship, two Estonians have reached men's Olympic swimming finals, though both were before Estonia re-gained independence.

The first was Veiko Siimar, who finished eighth in the 100m backstroke at the 1960 Rome Olympics. Ivar Stukolkin won the bronze medal in the 400m freestyle at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

eesti laul 2024

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:00

Narva city government requests year's deferment on Estonian-language education transition

11:05

EPL: Major Eesti 200 donor firm authored party's 'personalized state' vision

10:38

Zirk makes history for Estonia by reaching world final in Doha

10:20

Prime minister: 'Red monuments' legislation must move forward

10:10

Electric car repairs can be surprisingly expensive, even for minor dents

09:17

Estonian labor market situation better than initially forecast

08:42

Ratings: Isamaa's support reaches five-year high

08:30

Estonian foreign minister: We must move towards two-state solution

08:18

Wednesday's weather in Estonia means slippery, hazardous conditions remain

13.02

Minister: €800,000 spent on mRiik e-state app not wasted

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.02

Foreign intelligence agency concerned over Russia-China citizens' rights abroad statement

06.02

Military spending expert: Russia unable to replace weapons pulled from storage

13.02

Kallas on Russia's wanted list: This is a familiar scare tactic Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13.02

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia's offensive capabilities near Estonia to increase Updated

13.02

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

13.02

Ministry starting talks to close dozens of Estonia's smaller high schools

13.02

Former Estonian ambassador to Moscow: Russia now in war of national liberation against the West

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: