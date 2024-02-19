ERR in Texas: Border migratory pressure scant but may start to grow again

While the number of migrants on the United States border with Mexico had fallen early on this year, according to experts the situation is expected to worsen again with the arrival of the warmer temperatures, ERR's North America correspondent Laura Kalam reported.

Last Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced plans to build an 80-acre (33-hectare) base to house up to 1,800 Texas National Guard members near Eagle Pass, Maverick County. As a border town, Eagle Pass has become a focal point of a contentious feud between the state and the federal government, over migration policy.

Mission Border Hope, a non-profit organization in Eagle Pass, has been helping migrants for a decade now.

However, due to the situation on the border intensifying in recent months, the organization had to open an additional facility in the city, which has the capacity to provide assistance to nearly a thousand people per day, Kalam reported.

The NGO helps migrants who have made it as far as Eagle Pass in drawing up their travel plans, though only providing their entry into the US has been registered, and they are seeking asylum there.

In addition, those in need are provided meals and, if necessary, accommodation – though, according to the volunteers Kalam spoke to, on average people stay in the center for around three hours, as they soon move on in the direction of the nearest major city, which in this case is San Antonio, around 150 miles to the northeast.

At the peak of the crisis, more than 1,200 people in need were passing through the center per day, but now the figure has fallen to a few dozen. Volunteers working at the center say that the situation at the border is thus relatively calm at the moment, though this is thanks at least in part to the relatively cold weather, and the more extensive border control than usual on the Mexican side of the border.

Pastor Javier Leyva, on of the center's leaders, told ERR he will do his best to ensure that every person who arrives at the center feels comfortable and can even get a few hours' respite.

He said: "They are very well taken care of here. At least they have a moment of relief and peace before they reach their final destination."

The pastor added that he is fully in favor of strengthening the US southern border, but considers Governor Abbott's recent order to be too harsh.

"We are talking about a situation that will continue and will not go away. I am in favor of securing the border, but it should be done in a more humane manner. We are mainly talking about families who have come here in search of a better life," Leyva said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!