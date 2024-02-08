X

Finland extends border closure until April

News
Finnish Border Guard (Raja) officer.
Finnish Border Guard (Raja) officer. Source: Finnish Border Guard/ Raja
News

All eight crossings on Finland's eastern border with Russia will remain closed until mid-April, the Finnish government said on Thursday, broadcaster Yle reported.

The government said the move is a "necessary and proportionate measure" taken to ensure Finland's "national security and public order".

"Based on the information provided by the authorities, it is likely that instrumentalized migration would resume if border crossing points were opened at the eastern border," a statement said.

The last border was due to expire on February 11.

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said Finland has seen "no signs that Russia is changing its behavior".

Finland's border crossings were closed at the end of 2023 after hundreds of migrants were allowed to cross the Russian border without the correct documents.

Rantanen said "hundreds if not thousands of migrants" may still be waiting to cross.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

