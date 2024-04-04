Finnish-Russian border to remain closed for unspecified time

Vaalimaa border crossing point between Finland and Russia.
Vaalimaa border crossing point between Finland and Russia. Source: SCANPIX/LEHTIKUVA/SIPA/LAURI HEINO
The Finnish government decided on Thursday that border crossing points with Russia will remain closed for an unspecified time. It was also decided to restrict the movement of people in several ports that had until then remained open to international travel.

All terrestrial border crossing points between Finland and Russia will remain closed from April 15.

Crossing the border at the Haapasari, Nuijamaa and Santio ports will also be impossible from the same date.

The decision will remain in force for as long as the government deems it necessary.

The Finnish Ministry of the Interior said in a press release that the authorities' information suggests the risk of border crossings orchestrated from Russia remains considerable.

"Finnish authorities consider it to be a long-term situation. We have seen nothing this spring to suggest the situation has fundamentally changed," Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said.

Finland had to close its land border with Russia last year after Moscow facilitated a sharp hike in the number of immigrants from Syria and Somalia arriving in the Northern European country. Finland and the EU have condemned the Kremlin's attempts to weaponize migration.

The last decision from February had extended the border closures until April 14.

Editor: Mark Gerassimenko, Marcus Turovski

Source: Reuters/Yle

