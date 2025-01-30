15-year-old Estonian pool prodigy making waves

Sander Tamm, a 15-year-old pool player, is hoping to join established Estonian players Denis Grabe and Mark Mägi at the peak of the game, nationally and internationally.

After securing third place at the Estonian Championships, the youngster is joining the prestigious Predator team, alongside his compatriot and world number two Grabe.

At the end of last year, Tamm took his third place in the domestic championships in the 9-ball format, a competition featuring Estonia's top players, including Grabe and Mägi.

His impressive performance at such a young age has made waves in the pool community both at home and abroad, and now, Tamm trains at the Predator Billiards Sports Academy most days, continuing to refine his skills.

His commitment to improvement was recently recognized when he became the second Estonian, alongside world number two Grabe, to join the prestigious Predator team.

"This gives me even more confidence that this is the right path. I want to invest even more in this and go further. Train more and give my absolute best in every tournament," he said of his success.

According to coach Kristjan Kuusik, Tamm's outstanding work ethic played a key role in his inclusion in the Predator team.

"Looking at the players on the Predator team, very smart choices have been made there. There are certainly many aspirants, yet not too many succeed in getting accepted. I think in Sander's case, it wasn't just his third-place finish in the Estonian championships, which is of course an impressive enough achievement for a 15-year-old, but rather his hard work, which I was able to convey to the Predator representatives, plus his dedication and clear goals. As we have talked about, he won't stop until he reaches the very top."

Even more remarkable is that Tamm has only been playing for around five years.

"I got into this sport very much by chance. I needed to find a new sport and thought I'd try pool. There was a pool summer camp, but I had never played before, I knew nothing about the sport. But I went to the camp and got to try it out for the first time. Fortunately, there was a great coach there, Kristjan Kuusik, who gave me my first tips. Thanks to him, I have come on a lot," Tamm went on.

--

