Estonia's Emilia Abel to shape future of World Rally Championship as new FIA road sport chief

Estonia's Emilia Abel is set to take over as head of the International Automobile Federation's (FIA) road sport department. Abel will be responsible for shaping the future of the FIA World Rally Championship and overseeing grass roots development of both rally and off-road categories.

Abel, who takes over from Andrew Wheatley, has previously served as road sport deputy director and head of off-road categories. She was also president of the FIA Road Sport Committee and vice president of the FIA's Closed Road Commission.

Following a reorganization of the FIA's leadership structure, Abel becomes Junior Road Sport Director and will be mentored by Dieter Rencken, who moves across from Formula 1.

"I am very excited to step into the role of FIA Junior Road Sport Director at a time when our sport is poised for growth and transformation," said Abel.

"This is a unique opportunity to enhance the pinnacle of competition while broadening its appeal through grassroots initiatives. Rallying and off-road racing have always been at the heart of my passion for motor sport, and I look forward to working with the FIA team and our partners to bring forward innovative, inclusive, and sustainable solutions that will define the future of our sport."

Abel's appointment was also welcomed by FIA General Manager Alberto Villarreal. "We are at a pivotal time in the development of our sport and with Emilia's vast experience in rallying and off-road competition, she will be a tremendous asset as we build towards a brighter future," Villareal said.

"She will have my full support to reach the objectives we have set for the FIA World Rally Championship in particular," he added.

It is a time of considerable change in the world of motor sport. On the technical front, the recent announcement of the removal of hybrid power from 2025 aligns with the aims of providing affordable and versatile cars combined with 100 percent sustainable fuel, that can also accommodate both hybrid ICE and battery electric solutions for the future by 2027.

The key principles of those 2027 regulations are due to be presented to the World Motor Sport Council on December 11. The move is part of a broader strategy to modernize the championship and ensure its long-term sustainability.

Editor: Siim Boikov, Michael Cole

