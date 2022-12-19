Kelly Sildaru third in half-pipe in Colorado world championship stage

Estonian Freestyle ski star Kelly Sildaru finished third in the half-pipe event at the world championship stage in Copper Mountain, Colorado, Saturday.

Sildaru, 20, put in her best run in the third attempt, with 82 points, which placed her third overall – the same position she holds in the world championship table at present.

Rachael Karker (Canada) and Amy Fraser (US) placed first and second.

--

