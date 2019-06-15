US, Estonia to cohost military rehabilitation symposium next week

Next Wednesday and Thursday, June 19-20, the Command Surgeon of the United States Air Force in Europe – Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA), the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), the Medical Rehabilitation Clinic, and the East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITK) will cohost the International Military Rehabilitation Symposium in Tallinn.

Representatives from Romania, Lithuania, Georgia, Ukraine and the U.K. will also participate in the program, which will serve as a forum for international miliary rehabilitation specialists to share information, strengthen cooperation and develop stronger working relations, according to a U.S. Embassy, Tallinn press release.

The exchange will feature lectures and presentations on the theme "Today's Impact and Tomorrow's Opportunities."

Discussions will include a variety of topics, including the use of targeted muscle reinnervation (TMR) to improve control over upper limb prostheses, evidence-based models of injury prevention to understand risk factors and decrease the number of patients requiring rehabilitation treatment, lessons learned in physical therapy in a deployment environment, the future of rehabilitation and use of technology to improve patient outcomes, as well as diagnosis and rehabilitation treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and post-traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Cooperation between Estonian and American military personnel underlines not just the two countries' relationship as NATO allies, but also as close friends seeking to serve their returning soldiers with the most up-to-date treatments and therapies available, according to the U.S. Embassy.

The U.S. and Estonia routinely identify areas of medical cooperation that will serve to enhance the overall knowledge, skills and abilities of the professional forces as well as civilian counterparts of both countries.

