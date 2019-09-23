ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian female disc golfer becomes first European to win US Open ({{commentsTotal}})

news
ERR
news

Estonia's top women's disc golfer, Kristin Tattar, took the biggest win of her career when she was crowned the first European to win the US Open in three days.

The women's Open U.S. Championships in Spotsylvania, Virginia, came to an end on Sunday night when Tattar emerged victorious after three rounds.

The five-time World Champion and last year's U.S .Championship winner, Paige Pierce, lost to Tattar in the final round with four throws. The second Estonian to take part, Maris Perendi, achieved a strong 16th place in the competition of 52 women.

The US championship win is undoubtedly the biggest win for Tattar in her career so far, ERR wrote (link in Estonian), as the competition is one of the most prestigious disc golf competitions in the world. Last year Tattar finished fourth in the same race.

Tattar also won the Canadian Open in early September. 

Disc Golf sees players throw a disc at a target and has similar rules to golf. It is often played on a nine or 18 hole course. Players complete a hole by throwing a disc from a tee area toward a target, throwing from the landing position of the disc until the target is reached. Usually, the number of throws a player uses to reach each target are tallied and the winner gets the lowest number of throws from the tee to the target.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

discgolfkristin tattar


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
22.09

Ratas in New York for sustainable development summit

21.09

Ratas on state budget: We have not forgotten extraordinary pension hike

21.09

Justice chancellor: Law expanding EDF surveillance rights constitutional

21.09

Gallery: Second World Cleanup Day underway

21.09

French troops to continue serving in Estonian NATO battlegroup in 2021

Opinion
Business
20.09

Saaremaa islanders extremely disappointed by change to air link procurement

20.09

August producer price index down 1.3 percent on year

20.09

Tax Board recommending avoiding goods exchanges during Brexit

19.09

Estonian Cell completes €20 million investment in Kunda

19.09

Employers: Trade unions abandoning minimum wage agreement regrettable

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:36

Tambet Laasik: state sanctioned violence

13:58

Foreign ministry rejects Russia's claims of Red Army liberation

13:12

Survey: Lower earners most likely to withdraw from pension second pillar

12:33

Tallinn University committee reassessing police chief plagiarism claims

11:52

Insurer reports rise in accidents involving wild animals

11:16

Gallery: Resistance day marked across Estonia

10:42

Estonians dominate women's épée tournament in Stockholm

10:23

Estonian female disc golfer becomes first European to win US Open

09:59

Gallery: Prime minister salutes US Baltic communities while in New York

09:32

President attends United Nations General Assembly in New York

08:49

Foreign minister: UN key safeguard in international peace and security

22.09

Court: Issuing three frequency permits for 5G network reasonable

22.09

Pharmacies: Reform may result in medicinal product access crisis

22.09

Interview: Toidupank ('Food Bank') founder on initiative's first decade

22.09

Riigikogu committee chair: Stricter alcohol policy may reach beyond Tallinn

22.09

Ratas in New York for sustainable development summit

21.09

Ratas on state budget: We have not forgotten extraordinary pension hike

21.09

Justice chancellor: Law expanding EDF surveillance rights constitutional

21.09

Gallery: Kai Art Center opens in former submarine factory

21.09

Gallery: Second World Cleanup Day underway

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: