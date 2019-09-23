Estonian female disc golfer becomes first European to win US Open

Estonia's top women's disc golfer, Kristin Tattar, took the biggest win of her career when she was crowned the first European to win the US Open in three days.

The women's Open U.S. Championships in Spotsylvania, Virginia, came to an end on Sunday night when Tattar emerged victorious after three rounds.

The five-time World Champion and last year's U.S .Championship winner, Paige Pierce, lost to Tattar in the final round with four throws. The second Estonian to take part, Maris Perendi, achieved a strong 16th place in the competition of 52 women.

The US championship win is undoubtedly the biggest win for Tattar in her career so far, ERR wrote (link in Estonian), as the competition is one of the most prestigious disc golf competitions in the world. Last year Tattar finished fourth in the same race.

Tattar also won the Canadian Open in early September.

Disc Golf sees players throw a disc at a target and has similar rules to golf. It is often played on a nine or 18 hole course. Players complete a hole by throwing a disc from a tee area toward a target, throwing from the landing position of the disc until the target is reached. Usually, the number of throws a player uses to reach each target are tallied and the winner gets the lowest number of throws from the tee to the target.

--

