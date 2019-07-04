ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Anett Kontaveit reaches Wimbledon third round

Sports
ERR, ERR News
Anett Kontaveit in her second round clash at Wimbledon on Wednesday.
Anett Kontaveit in her second round clash at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Source: PA Wire/PA Images/Scanpix
Sports

Anett Kontaveit is through to the third round of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships after defeating Heather Watson (United Kingdom) in straight sets, 7:5, 6:1.

The first set saw the Briton, ranked 122nd in the world, take an early 2:0 lead in games in the match played on Court 20 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London SW19.

However, Kontaveit brought things back level two games later. The pattern continued through much of the set as both players held their serves, until Kontaveit managed to break her opponent's serve in the 11th game, wrapping things up 7:5, according to ERR's Estonian sports portal.

The second set was much more of a formality, with Kontaveit, 23, from Tallinn, breaking Watson's serve twice, only dropping a single game to clinch the second set, and the match, 6:1.

Kontaveit, who acquired a new coach last year, Briton Nigel Sears, faces Czech player Karolina Muchova in the next round. Muchova won her second round encounter with Madison Brengle (U.S.) 6:3, 6:4.

More significantly, it was Muchova, ranked 68th in the world, who put the Estonian out of the first round of the French Open at Roland Garros in May. While Kontaveit won the opening set, the Czech won both ensuing sets 6:2.

With the result, Kontaveit draws level with her record progress in her Wimbledon career – she has not advanced past round three to date. She is seeded 20th, however, and coincidentally is also currently ranked 20th in the WTA ladies' rankings.

 Kontaveit is also entered in the ladies' doubles, partnering Daria Kasatkina (Russia).

Estonia's other top ladies' player, Kaia Kanepi, is in action Thursday against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Editor: Andrew Whyte

anett kontaveitestonian tennisestonian sportsport in estoniawimbledon 2019


news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
