ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Anett Kontaveit through to Wimbledon second round ({{commentsTotal}})

Sports
ERR, ERR News
{{1561974720000 | amCalendar}}
Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/Scanpix
Sports

Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit launches her 2019 Wimbledon campaign on Monday, beating American Shelby Rogers, ranked 298th in the world, in the first round of the ladies' singles in three sets.

The Estonian got off to a storming start on Court 14, winning the first set 6:0. However, the American, a former top 50 player who has recently been dogged by a knee injury which put her out of action for around a year, fought back to take the second set 6:4.

The deciding set was similarly close, with Rogers in the lead in games early on, until Kontaveit tied things up at 2:2, after which she took control, letting the U.S. player pick up only one more game.

Kontaveit, ranked 20th and also 20th seed for the tournament, came to the grass courts at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London SW19 on the back of two competitions on the same surface and in the same country, at Birmingham and Eastbourne.

The game is the second of the day to be ERR's online sports portal reports, and is likely to begin around 1 p.m. Estonian time.

The pair had met once before, at the 2014 Auckland WTA tournament in New Zealand, which Kontaveit won in straight sets, 6:1, 6:2.

Kontaveit, 23, from Tallinn, will be looking to improve on her third round best at Wimbledon in the previous two years.

She faces Heather Watson (U.K.) in the second round. While currently ranked 122nd in the world, Watson has managed to win two of her four previous encounters with Kontaveit. The last time the pair met, however, in Brisbane, Australia last year, the Estonian won in straight sets, 6:0, 6:3.

"Wimbledon is such a special tournament. Can't wait to get started," Kontaveit tweeted ahead of Monday's game.

Kontaveit was put out of the Birmingham tournament in mid-June by the similarly-named Johanna Konta (U.K.), and in the second round of the Eastbourne tournament, by Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany.

Kaia Kanepi, who recently rose 17 places to 71st in the women's rankings, opens her Wimbledon account on Tuesday, a competition where she has twice reached the quarter finals.

View this post on Instagram

Wimbledon is such a special tournament. Can't wait to get started ?￰ﾟﾌﾱ? #PureStrike #WeLiveForThis

A post shared by Anett Kontaveit (@anett_kontaveit) on

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

anett kontaveitestonian tennisestonian sportsport in estoniawimbledon 2019


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
10:52

Tartu city bus system gets complete overhaul Updated

10:47

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

09:26

Traditional family rights group demands return of Tarand compensation money

30.06

Reinsalu: Cybersecurity cooperation of Estonia, US reached new level

29.06

Kross false claim charge one of around 100 to occur each year, PPA says

29.06

Simson EU Commission candidate despite Juncker objections

29.06

US command ship arrives in Estonia after Baltops 2019 exercise

29.06

President: Estonians should think, behave as global nation

Opinion
16:02

ESTO 2019 Global Estonians conference takes place Tuesday

15:01

Two men detained in alleged youth burning murder

14:16

Defence League volunteers join NATO troops in first-of-a-kind exercise

13:28

25 percent excise duty cuts comes into effect Monday

13:24

Opinion: Mary Kross case product of election-season virtue signalling mania Updated

Business
28.06

Government: All passenger train railroads to be electrified by 2028

27.06

Bank of Estonia: Borrowing slightly more expensive in 2019

27.06

Ratas: Excise duty debate across Baltic states, Finland would make sense

27.06

Nordica to get new CEO, aims include consolidation, new business strategy

26.06

Apple Pay now available in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:33

Strawberry season productive so far, but prices unlikely to fall further

16:24

Anett Kontaveit through to Wimbledon second round Updated

16:02

ESTO 2019 Global Estonians conference takes place Tuesday

15:01

Two men detained in alleged youth burning murder

14:16

Defence League volunteers join NATO troops in first-of-a-kind exercise

13:28

25 percent excise duty cuts comes into effect Monday

13:24

Opinion: Mary Kross case product of election-season virtue signalling mania Updated

12:16

Nordica sees €5.4 million loss despite turnover, passenger and flight rises

11:32

Monday marks income tax payments, refunds deadline for individuals

10:52

Tartu city bus system gets complete overhaul Updated

10:47

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

09:26

Traditional family rights group demands return of Tarand compensation money

30.06

Air Baltic paints Airbus A220-300 in Estonian colors

30.06

Reinsalu: Cybersecurity cooperation of Estonia, US reached new level

29.06

Kross false claim charge one of around 100 to occur each year, PPA says

29.06

Simson EU Commission candidate despite Juncker objections

29.06

US command ship arrives in Estonia after Baltops 2019 exercise

29.06

Minister: State prepared to back potential new shale oil refinery

29.06

President: Estonians should think, behave as global nation

29.06

Epp Mäe clinches wrestling bronze at European Games

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: