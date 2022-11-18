Ott Tänak to drive for neither Toyota nor Hyundai next season

Ott Tänak.
Source: Hyundai Motorsport
The Toyota and Hyundai World Rally Championship (WRC) teams have reealed their 2023 driver lineups neither of which includes Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak.

WRC world champion Kalle Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans will be driving for Toyota Gazoo Racing, with the team's third car to be shared by Sebastien Ogier and Takamoto Katsuta.

Hyundai's main cars will be driven by Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi. Its third i20 N Rally1 will be shared by Dani Sordo and Craig Breen, Hyundai Motorsport said.

The news from Toyota and Hyundai means that the M-Sport team remains the only possibility for Tänak to continue in WRC next season.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

