Documentary about legendary Estonian football team premieres at PÖFF

A documentary film about the legendary Estonian football team "The Lions" directed by Kaur Kokk and Mikk Jürjens, premiered at the Dark Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) in Tallinn on Sunday.

"Brotherhood of Lions" ("Lõvide vennaskond") tells the story of the legendary team formed in 1978 under the leadership of coach Roman Ubakivi. At a time when the world's most popular sport was not considered to be one Estonia could play well, Ubakivi started coaching young players

Memorable training sessions, successful trips to play competitions in Soviet Russia, and stories that seem absurd by today's standards paint a colorful, heartfelt and inspiring story of a group of young men, their charismatic coach and everyone else who took part in the journey. In the late 1980s, this group of young boys became national heroes, as many of the Lions became members of the Estonian national team, laid the foundations of football in the newly independent Estonia.

"Brotherhood of Lions" will also be showing, with subtitles in English, at PÖFF in Tallinn's Apollo Kino Coca-Cola Plaza on Tuesday November 15 and on Wednesday November 16 at Tartu's Apollo Kino Lõunakeskus. More information including tickets can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!