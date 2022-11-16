All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

The 2022 men's football World Cup kicks off in Qatar this Sunday, November 20. Football fans in Estonia can watch all 64 matches during the tournament live on ETV, ETV2 and ETV+ as well as on ERR's online sports portal.

ETV2 will be the place to see the first game of the tournament between hosts Qatar and Ecuador, with kick off at 6 p.m. Estonian time on Sunday.

ETV2 will also show all evening matches live over the mext month up to and including the final on December 18.

Games that kick off during the afternoon can be found over on ETV, with ETV+ also showing matches with Russian, rather than Estonian, commentary.

All matches can alsi be seen live on ERR's sports portal here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!