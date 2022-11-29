Head of Estonia's FA: Skit satirizing me was well wide of the mark

News
Aivar Pohlak appearing on ETV2s world cup coverage show.
Aivar Pohlak appearing on ETV2s world cup coverage show. Source: ERR
News

A recent parody chief of the Estonian Football Association mystified its comedy target, ERR's sports portal reports.

Appearing on Qatar World Cup special broadcast on ETV2, ahead of the Portugal-Uruguay group game Monday evening, the head of the Estonian FA (EJL) Aivar Pohlak, said that he could not identify with the appearance of TV funny-man Tõnis Niinemets, who spoofed Pohlak.

Pohlak said the skit, which featured Niinemets wearing one of Pohlak's trademark sweater vests, was: "Terribly hard to relate to."

"It appears to me that my public image of me or that of the functioning of the EJL, which it attempts to portray, differs wildly from reality. I can't identify with it at all, as it's like another world," he told presenter Tarmo Tiisler.

At the same time, Niinemets and his co-hosts Henrik Kalmet, Kait Kall and Karl-Andreas Kalmet, who front a world cup-themed satire show, "Kinoteatri MM katarsis", were granted artistic license by their mark.

"If people think something is right, they have the right to express themselves," Pohlak went on.

"However, the way the EJL works, its fundamentals or possible problems... no. The way they try to portray this is wide of the mark. But this also makes coping with it easier," he continued.

Nonetheless, the episode seemed unlikely to lead to a Jason Lee/David Baddiel-type scenario.

Pohlak added that: "I've been told a lot that I must have a thick skin, so I can deal with such things."

"My logic in life is, on the contrary, I don't want to have too thick of a skin. I'd rather let things like that get to me, giving me a sharp intake of breath; I don't want to become numb to these things. That is my gentler side, and the other side has to manage this. I don't want to transform into a cynic."

The "Kinoteatri MM katarsis" episode was the third of eight and which fills in the gaps between the two evening football broadcasts ETV offers.

Kinoteater was started by several former students of the Estonian Theater and Drama Academy.

Readers with Estonian can judge for themselves the merits of the sketch here (from the 19-minute mark onward).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Source: "Kinoteatri MM katarsis"

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:28

Rainer Saks: Ukraine needs air defenses more than it needs tanks

14:20

ERR in the US: Opinions divided on theoretical Ukraine-Russia peace talks

14:16

Video: Drawing artificial intelligence unlocks people's dreams

13:05

Historians: Tartu's cathedral ruins provide introspection and meaning

13:04

NATO cyberdefense exercise Cyber Coalition kicks off in Tallinn

12:35

Head of Estonia's FA: Skit satirizing me was well wide of the mark

12:33

Lauri Hussar: Keep asking MPs about Riigikogu 'protection money'

12:01

Estonia's €2 coins dedicated to Ukraine enter circulation Tuesday

11:52

City of Tallinn raising cultural workers' wages in 2023

11:40

Gallery: Estonian composer Tõnu Kõrvits wins in PÖFF main competition

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

27.11

Estonian bus driver killed, 26 Ukrainian troops injured in crash in Latvia

28.11

Russians Against War protest outside embassy in Tallinn

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

24.11

Apartment prices falling in Lasnamäe, Mustamäe and Õismäe

28.11

President signs election decree, warns against two-party battle

28.11

Nordic, Baltic foreign ministers on joint 'solidarity visit' to Kyiv Updated

28.11

Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart: Language Act amendment is electioneering

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: